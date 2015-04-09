Oakland Athletics Add Outfielder Cody Ross

On April 7, Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reported that the Oakland Athletics were planning to sign Cody Ross once he cleared waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Just a day later, the Athletics made the signing of the outfielder official. The two parties agreed to a one-year contract. The Athletics beat out the Texas Rangers for the 34-year-old.

''I know how much fun this team's had in the past and how successful they've been,'' Ross said. ''That had a lot to do with the decision I made. I heard a lot of great things about Bob Melvin and all the coaching staff and the way the front office runs things. I'm just excited to be here and help out.''

Oakland is responsible for a portion of the veteran minimum and the Diamondbacks owe the 5-foot-11 right-handed hitter $9.5 million. To be exact, Oakland will need to pay $499,180 for Ross, which is just a portion of the $507,500 minimum.

''With a couple outfielders down, we feel he can increase the outfield depth and give us quite a bit of help against left-handed pitching,'' Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. ''He can hit left-handed pitching. He's got some power, he's got some experience. I know he's really excited to be here.''

To make room for Ross, the Athletics optioned outfielder Billy Burns to Triple-A Nashville and designated outfielder Alex Hassan for assignment.