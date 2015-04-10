Ian Kennedy Leaves Home Opener With Left Hamstring Strain

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Ian Kennedy left the Padres' home opener on Thursday due to a left hamstring strain.

It was the third inning, and Kennedy had already pitched 2 1/3 innings and allowed two hits and two walks. However, Kennedy also had two strikeouts.

Odrisamer Despaigne replaced him, and he will be the main candidate to take his place if and when Kennedy hits the disabled list. With a hamstring strain, the disabled list is more than likely.

The right-hander was looked at by trainers, and he was later diagnosed a hamstring strain. There was no obvious sign of what forced him to leave the game, so fans watched him leave and were not sure if it was an arm, abdomen, or leg issue. Nothing was clear until it was announced by the San Diego Padres on Twitter as a left hamstring strain.

The 30-year-old is coming off an outstanding bounce-back season in which he went 13-13 with a 3.63 ERA. The first-round draft pick pitched in 201.0 innings and made 33 starts. Kennedy gave up 0.7 home runs per nine innings, 8.5 hits per nine innings, and 3.1 walks per nine innings while racking up 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. He dominated with a 1.289 WHIP.