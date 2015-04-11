Oakland Athletics Will Activate Josh Reddick Sunday

After starting the season on the disabled list, Oakland Athletics outfielder Josh Reddick will make his season debut on Sunday when the Athletics complete their weekend series with the Seattle Mariners. MLB.com's Jane Lee made the announcement Satruday.

Reddick will play again for Stockton today and be activated tomorrow. — Jane Lee (@JaneMLB) April 11, 2015

In her Friday night report, Lee reminded us that Reddick, a left-handed hitter, has sat out because of a strained oblique in his right side. Athletics manager Bob Melvin had planned to activate him Saturday but chose to wait an extra day when he saw that Seattle would start lefty J.A. Happ. Therefore, Reddick played one more Minor League game Saturday and will return Sunday.

Just his luck, his season debut will put him up against "King" Felix Hernandez. Melvin half-teasingly said this about that luck of the draw: "I'm sure he's aware of that."

Lee indicates that Reddick will likey start off in a platoon role with new Athletic Cody Ross, and the team will likely send Tyler Ladendorf to the Minors to make room for Reddick on the active roster.

Reddick is a career .264/.316/.446 hitter with 66 HR and 232 RBI in his five years from 2009 through 2014. He became a full-time player when he joined Oakland in 2012, his best season so far, hitting 32 home runs and driving in 85 runs. Injuires limited him to 114 and 109 games, repsectively, in each of the past two season.