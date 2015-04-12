With X-Rays Negative On Chicago Cubs' Mike Olt, What About Kris Bryant?

Chicago Cubs third baseman Mike Olt left Saturday night's 9-5 win in the ninth inning when he took a fastball from Colorado's Adam Ottavino off the right wrist. He had X-rays almost immediately, and, fortunately, those came back negative says Cubs beat writer Carrie Muskat of MLB.com.

ICYMI: #Cubs Olt day-to-day after being plunked on wrist in 'scary spot' http://t.co/6YhbYfrl6l via @mlb — Carrie Muskat ( @CarrieMuskat ) April 12, 2015

Muskat reported Sunday morning that Olt is listed as day-to-day, and he is not in the lineup for Sunday's game. Jonathan Herrera will play third.

#Cubs lineup Fowler cf Rizzo 1b Soler rf Coghlan lf Castro ss Montero c Alcantara 2b Hendricks p Herrera 3b — Carrie Muskat ( @CarrieMuskat ) April 12, 2015

Muskat says that Olt likely would not have played Sunday anyway with the right-handed Jordan Lyles scheduled to start for the Colorado Rockies. Herrera is a switch hitter. There is no word yet on how much time Olt will need to miss.

Obviously, the injury to Olt stirs up the discussion -- possibly even argument -- about whether or not the Cubs should call up their most-talked-about prospect, third baseman Kris Bryant, now rather than wait until his 12 days in the Minors have passed. Under these conditions, Bryant could likely make it the Major League roster as early as April 17.

The reason for his delay is to give the Cubs an extra year of control over Bryant before the star-studded third baseman becomes a free agent down the road. The question now is whether or not general manager Jed Hoyer will forgo that extra year and pull Bryant up now.

Muskat's colleague, Tracy Ringolsby, discussed this very situation early Sunday morning. Ringolsby wrote,

"So when Olt was removed from the Cubs game at Coors Field after being hit by the pitch, it touched off a Twitter frenzy from the fans anxious for the arrival of Bryant.

The fact that Olt underwent X-rays that showed no signs of a break in the wrist, and that the severity of the injury was mild enough that he dressed and left Coors Field without even having a wrap on his wrist didn't seem to matter. Neither did the fact that Olt himself homered for the Cubs earlier in the game Saturday."

Even Olt acknowledges who is waiting his turn at third base. Ringolsby quoted Olt describing Bryant's ability and the hype surrounding the young prospect. Said Olt,

"As I've said before, he deserves all the hype he can get. He's one of the best in the Minor Leagues, and one of the best I've seen. So the fact that he's getting [attention] is a good thing."

In addition, Cubs manager Joe Maddon added that once Bryant arrives, "...it will be for many years."

Cub fans all know of Bryant's ability, but the front office has long-term goals, which the club lacked for a long time before the current staff arrived in December of 2011. If Olt is okay or even needs a few days off, then there is no need to change those plans.

Olt has hope that he can play Sunday if needed later in the game either at the plate or in the field. If he does not play Sunday, then he could still return to the lineup Monday night when the Cubs head back home to host the Cincinnati Reds. In the words of Ringolsby, "The Big League job is his, for now, and he wants every chance he can get to prove he deserves it."

Olt is 2 for 12 with a home run in the Cubs' four games so far. Bryant is 4 for 12 with a home run for Triple-A Iowa.