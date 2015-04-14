Red Sox Activate Closer Koji Uehara Off Of 15-Day DL

Prior to their team's 9-4 shellacking of the Washington Nationals this afternoon, Red Sox fans received another dose of encouraging news earlier this morning, as closer Koji Uehara was activated from the 15-day disabled list after recovering from a left hamstring strain that he sustained in spring training.

Uehara's recovery is reliefing news to the Sox, who witnessed interim closer Edward Mujica relinquish a home run to Chase Headley in the bottom of the ninth in a 3-2 ballgame against the Yankees last Friday only to see the game extend into the wee hours of the morning as a result, ending in 19 innings in a Boston victory.

To clear space for the 2013 ALCS MVP, the Red Sox demoted left-handed reliever Tommy Layne to Triple-A Pawtucket, a move that manager John Farrell insisted would be temporary.

Layne is a luxury to have on a major league roster, with longstanding value as a durable lefthander with just a $557,000 salary. In four appearances so far in 2015, Layne has struck out four while allowing three earned runs (all of which came in Sunday night's loss to New York) on five hits, walking two.

Farrell made the decision to keep reliever Robbie Ross on the roster solely on the basis of availability, as Layne would not have been able to pitch this afternoon due to the inning he threw against the Yankees less than 24 hours ago.

It will be interesting to see how Uehara adapts following his hamstring injury as he looks to regain his formidable nature as the Red Sox go-to guy in the ninth inning. He mentioned that he wasn't retiring batters in the manner he would have preferred during spring training, however the Boston faithful is heavily anticipating his first appearance on the Fenway mound this spring.

Uehara, who did not pitch in today's win over Washington, earned an All-Star nod last season by successfully saving 26 of his 31 attempts while compiling a 2.52 ERA.