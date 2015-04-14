Red Sox Activate Closer Koji Uehara Off Of 15-Day DL

Prior to their team's 9-4 shellacking of the Washington Nationals this afternoon, Red Sox fans received another dose of encouraging news earlier this morning, as closer Koji Uehara was activated from the 15-day disabled list after recovering from a left hamstring strain that he sustained in spring training. 

Uehara's recovery is reliefing news to the Sox, who witnessed interim closer Edward Mujica relinquish a home run to Chase Headley in the bottom of the ninth in a 3-2 ballgame against the Yankees last Friday only to see the game extend into the wee hours of the morning as a result, ending in 19 innings in a Boston victory.  

To clear space for the 2013 ALCS MVP, the Red Sox demoted left-handed reliever Tommy Layne to Triple-A Pawtucket, a move that manager John Farrell insisted would be temporary. 