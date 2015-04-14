Heston Solid, But Not Enough As SF Giants Lose Home Opener

Chris Heston had his 1st major league start last week, and got the win. Then, he gets designated the opening day starter for the Giants, mind you when the 2014 Championship banner was going to be raised. Heston really stepped it up as he hasn't had a normal start yet. Heston threw 7 innings with only 2 runs scored but it wasn't enough as the Giants lost to the Rockies 2-0.

It was a great day for a home opener. Nice weather, smiles all around, Bumgarner riding a horse (yes, really).

"I could probably say I'll probably never get a chance to do that again," Bumgarner said. "I don't know if anybody's ever done that before or not. It was pretty interesting and it was fun to do in front of fans here at home."

The only thing the Giants needed was a win to go along with it. The Giants just couldn't afford a clutch hit as they left the bases loaded stranded and couldn't manufacture a run on the night.

"You hate to lose your opener," Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. "A big day with the ceremonies. ... We just couldn't get a timely hit."

The Giants are now on a 4-game losing streak and their hitting has been non-existent. The only bright spot for this team on offense has been Nori Aoki. Aoki has been on a rampage hitting the ball in the leadoff spot. He hit 2-4 on Monday and is posting a .412 batting average on the season thus far.

The Giants have some real issues to solve offensively and quick. The pitching just isn't there for the team to get by with sorry hitting. They need to figure out an answer as soon as possible.

Starting Pitchers

Chris Heston (L,1,1) - 7 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 K's, .69 ERA

Eddie Butler (W, 1-0) - 5.1 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 1 K, 1.64 ERA