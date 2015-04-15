Mets Beat Phillies But Lose Wright, Cuddyer

Tuesday night was supposed to be about Matt Harvey. The "Dark Night" was making his return to Citi Field, but his very average outing (poor by Harvey standards) was upstaged by a very peculiar three hour, twelve minute ball game ending in a 6-5 Mets win.

Harvey started the night by blowing away Odubel Herrera and Freddy Galvis, firing up the large rowdy crowd only to let them down by allowing a two-strike home run to the next batter, Chase Utley. Harvey settled down to throw a perfect second striking out two, and at that point it looked like he would pick up right where he left off last week in Washington.

Instead, the game took a few crazy twists and turns. In the bottom of the second, Wilmer Flores was hit in the hand with a pitch. Later in the inning Lucas Duda gave the Mets the lead with a two-out three-run double down the right field line off of Phillies starter David Buchanan. With Harvey on the mound, the Mets probably figured they could cruise from that point on.

Buchanan hit Michael Cuddyer in the hand later in the same inning. Cuddyer would be forced to leave the game immediately. This pointed all eyes at Harvey, to see if he would retaliate. Harvey allowed a lead off single to Ben Revere in the third and then Buchanan bunted him to second. Harvey came up and in on the next batter Freddy Galvis and clipped him on the elbow according to home plate umpire Alfonso Marquez, although the replay appeared to show the ball missing Galvis' elbow.

Terry Collins went out to challenge the call but the umpires would not let him because Harvey had gotten on the mound to throw the next pitch. Instead the umpires consulted and decided to review the play on their own but the call stood.

Harvey, after waiting over seven minutes for the review, gave up an RBI single to chase Utley the next batter. He then struck out Ryan Howard to end the inning but the Phillies were within 4-2.

Harvey was touched up again in the fourth inning on a solo home run by Cody Asche. Harvey had not allowed a homerun in a game before tonight since July 8th, 2013.

In the fifth, Harvey allowed a leadoff double to pitcher David Buchanan who moved up to third on a fly out. The next batter Galvis popped up a bunt on a curious safety squeeze attempt, leading to another Harvey-Utley matchup, this one with the tying run on third and two out. Pitching Coach Dan Warthen went to the mound to talk to Harvey to discuss whether to pitch to Utley with Ryan Howard on deck. Harvey decided to pitch to Utley. He threw one pitch--a fastball right in his back. Both benches were warned.

Harvey got ahead of Ryan Howard 1-2 but Marquez, who had a rough night behind the plate, ruled catchers interference when Howard's bat clearly did not hit Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud's glove. Mets manager Terry Collins came out to argue and was eventually ejected from the game as the Mets faithful chanted his name in approval.

Harvey worked out of the jam by getting a pop up from Carlos Ruiz. The Mets still led 4-3 halfway through.

The Mets put two men on base to start the bottom of the fifth and got an RBI single from Travis d'Arnaud. But as Lucas Duda slid across the plate to score, Alfonso Marquez ruled that he did not touch the plate. Neither Ruiz nor Duda realized this at first, but then Duda darted back to the plate and was ruled safe. Replays showed his back foot hit home plate on his original slide, but even with that Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg came out to challenge and lost. 5-3 Mets.

Harvey finished his day with a perfect sixth. He finished with a line of: 6 IP 5 H 3 R 8 K 0 BB

The Mets tacked on an insurance run in the seventh when Daniel Murphy hit his first home run of the season, using the new slightly shortened right field fence to get it out. The Mets led 6-3.

But in the eighth Utley hit his second home run of the day off of lefty Sean Gilmartin and the Mets lead was cut to 6-4.

In the bottom of the eighth, David Wright led off with his second single of the game. He then stole second and immediately after, trainer Ray Ramirez came out to check on the captain. Wright initially stayed in the game, but a few pitches later had to be removed, which wasn't good for the Mets who were playing with just a four man bench and had used three of their reserves. The only player left was backup catcher Anthony Recker who pinch ran and played the bottom of the ninth at third base.

Jeurys Familia came on for his third save in as many days and quickly retired Ben Revere thanks to a nice diving stop by Lucas Duda. The next batter, former Met Jeff Francoeur, who had entered the game in a double switch, hit a ball over the original left field wall, the left field wall when Francoeur was a Met, to make it 6-5. Familia then struck out Herrera and Galvis consecutively to end the game.

It was a wild night at Citi Field, Matt Harvey called it "the weirdest game he (had) ever played in". But the real news for the Mets was Wright's injury which Collins labeled as "major", although the captain was a little more optimistic. He will undergo further tests tomorrow and then almost surely will be placed on the DL. Cuddyer sounded much more optimistic about his hand, saying that he probably will be back in the lineup tomorrow night.

What's Next

The Mets go for their first three game sweep of the season as they play the Phillies a final time at 7:10. Jon Niese (0-0, 1.80) starts for the Mets while the Phillies counter with Jerome Williams (0-0, 1.50).