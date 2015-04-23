SF Giants Take Series Over Dodgers In Panik's Walkoff

Joe Panik has done it again. First his fielding in the World Series, now his hitting against the rival Dodgers. Panik hit a sac fly in the 9th inning to send the Giants to their second win in a row and to a series win over the Dodgers to start the season against each other.

One week ago it seemed like the Giants were destined for 100 wins. Now? Hell has frozen over. The Giants look like a real team who came to play. All week Bay Area radio was talking non-stop about how this day off on Monday would help the Giants. It sure has. Going into this series, the Dodgers were on a 7-game win streak. Now, the Giants are at a respectable 6-10 record that is a lot better than it could be. The Giants have possibly hit a turning point early in the year and can turn things around.

"Hopefully this is something that lifts the guys up and just gets us on track," Bochy said. "I love the fight in the guys."

There was a long delay with some controversy as Blanco got to third, and it took a while to get Panik's at-bat underway.

"My first reaction was, `Now I know what an NFL kicker feels like getting iced at the end of the game," Panik said. "It showed a lot of character for this team scrapping out a win against Kershaw."

Getting a win over the Dodgers is one thing, but getting a win over Kershaw is another. Bumgarner pitched 6 1/3 innings striking out 6 and giving up 2 earned runs.

Panik was obviously the big name of the night as he hit the walkoff sac fly, but some other players helped contribute Wednesday night.

Aoki and Duffy both contributed RBI's. The Giants only got 5 hits on the game, so they were fortunate to come out with a win. It shows to their pitching on the night. The bullpen was great. Kontos, Romo, and Casilla close out the final innings and only Casilla gave up a hit.

This writer doesn't like overreacting on games, but this by far was one of the best wins all year. This series has been the best baseball the Giants have played thus far. They wrap up the series Thursday afternoon as Vogelsong will take the mound. There's nothing more the Giants would rather do than to sweep the Dodgers, and they have the chance to on Thursday!