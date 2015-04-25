Disabled List Likely For Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig left Friday night's 3-0 victory with a hamstring strain, the same injury that caused him to miss four games nearly two weeks ago. This time, though, the injury appears more severe, which would likely put the young star on the disabled list.

Puig pulled up limping after attempting to beat out a ground ball to third base in the sixth inning (video). He appeared to run fine at full speed for the duration of the base path, but after he lunged for the bag, he hopped on one foot for a few steps before slowing down and limping off the field in obvious pain.

MLB.com's Ken Gurnick reported early Saturday morning that Dodgers manager Don Mattingly met with team president Andrew Friedman to discuss the possibility of Puig's landing on the disabled list. Gurnick quoted Mattingly saying, "The DL is always on the table. As of right now, there's not much more we can do tonight."

Puig played in one game between April 13 and 21 (April 18) becuase of the hamstring problem, and he was 2 for 3 in that game. He then played in four straight games, including Friday's, before leaving injured.

Puig also sustained a hit-by-pitch in the left knee earlier in the game. He went down immediately upon taking a 96-mph fastball from San Diego's Andrew Cashner in the first. He got up a minute and a half later and walked to first base. After he regained his composure, all looked fine from there until he came up again in the sixth. He finished the game 0 for 2 with the hit-by-pitch.

For the season, Puig is hitting .279/.380/.465 with 2 HR and 4 RBI in 11 games. The Dodgers are 10-6 overall and sit atop the N.L. West by a half game as play begins on Saturday.

While no one wants to see any player hit the disabled list, the Dodgers are arguably the team that can most easily afford to go without one of their stars for a long stretch. Andre Eithier, Scott Van Slyke, Carl Crawford, Joc Pederson, and Puig have all shared time equally well, and have all produced. Only Crawford has hit under .279 so far, so the Dodgers are well-stocked in the outfield.

This type of outfield production would allow the Dodgers to add a pitcher to the active roster should Puig need the disabled list, which looks like the best possibility. At this point, Mattingly has not named a starter for Sunday's series finale, but that will change soon.