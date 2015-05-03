SF Giants Defeat LA Angels 5-0, Sweep Series

Tim Lincecum helped complete a 3-game series sweep of the Angels on Sunday afternoon as Lincecum pitched 8 scoreless innings giving up just 3 hits. Jean Machi closed out the 9th and the Giants sweep the Angels and are back on track and rolling. It's a good sign for the Giants as they started a series with the Padres.

"He really had a good rhythm, good pace today and set the tone," San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy said. "Just a terrific job. His fastball command really can determine how his game goes."

Lincecum has pitched terrific this season. While he didn't hhave a great start last week, we've been seeing more and more instances of him being back on track to be atop pitcher on the rotation. It's crucial for the Giants as they are still without Cain.

"I just tried to execute with the pitches from my gameplan," Lincecum said. "I knew they know I throw a lot of offspeed, so I tried to pick my spots to throw the fastball."

Lincecum did so well today he even had 2 hits off of Weaver and fouled off a couple of pitches to also get walked later on in the game.

"I don't know if it's more confidence than luck," Lincecum said. "I don't expect to get hits so when I do, I think that's why I'm more happy than the next guy."

Panik and Posey both hit 2-4 on the game. Crawford chipped in 1-3 at the plate with 2 RBI's. A key note for the game is that Aoki hit his first home run of the year as well.

It's a good series win for the Giants, as they are now 12-13 on the year with Pence and Cain still fighting to come back. The Giants start a series with the Padres on Monday night when Bumgarner takes the mound. Hopefully SF can get a win and hit a bit of a stride for the next week ahead of them.