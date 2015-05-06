Pittsburgh Pirates Need Changes To Remain Contenders

A month into the season may still seem early in Major League Baseball, but when you are in a division with a team that is having its best start in franchise history, 'It's still early' is no longer a valid argument. The Pittsburgh Pirates are already eight games behind the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central. They have had great starting pitching, but the hitting and bullpen have been shaky at best. It is time to make some changes so they do not fall even further behind.

The team's improvement hinges largely on hitting. Andrew McCutchen opened up at his locker after Tuesday's game virtually taking the blame for the team's start. McCutchen got emotional telling Dejan Kovacevic that right now he is "under mediocre," but also feels he is close to a breakout.