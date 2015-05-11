SF Giants Take Down Miami Marlins, Duffy Hits Walkoff

The Giants got their league-leading 4th walkoff win Sunday afternoon as Matt Duffy hit a 2 out, bases loaded single to score Gregor Blanco and end the game.

"I did the math ... and I knew if I did come up it would be bases loaded with two outs, ninth inning, tie game," Duffy said. "I was like `Let's hope we get it done before that, but just prepare for that."

It's a big moment for Duffy, as he hasn't got as much playing time as others on the bench, but has contributed well.

Ryan Vogelsong came out and threw an excellent game, throwing 7 innings with just 4 hits and 1 run given up. Santiage Casilla was granted the win. So far in May, Vogelsong has pitched really well. He's only given up 1 run in 2 starts and seems to have found a groove, like most of the other Giants pitchers right now. The Giants are now back to .500 and with Pence and Cain still not back, this writer is content. The Giants have obvious struggles, but they have a core that can't be shaken, which includes Bumgarner, relief pitching, Posey, and Pagan. That set alone with hopefully some solid pitching can help make a run for the playoffs.

"That's sweet when it makes for a really nice homestand," San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy said. "If we lose that one, it's so-so. Those guys in the ninth inning found a way. I thought it was huge win for us."

The Giants head on a 6-game road trip as they play the Astros and the Reds coming up. They'll come back after that trip to play the Dodgers at home.