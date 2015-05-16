BREAKING: Great American Ballpark Catches Fire Mid-Game

A pair of smokestacks caught fire Friday night during the San Francisco Giants game at the Cincinnati Reds. Fans were removed from the bleachers below while the Cincinnati fire department put the fire out. When the fire was finally put out, the firefighters received a huge round of applause.

Twitter was ablaze (no pun intended) over this, with pictures and videos from the park being posted, including this one from Andrew Baggarly of the San Jose Mercury News.

Nothing to see here. Just a major-league ballpark on fire. pic.twitter.com/5Vv3wlu0Dy — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) May 16, 2015

Here is a closer view from Ahmed Fareed of CSN Bay Area.

Giants on FIRE!! As is the ballpark. But help is on the way. pic.twitter.com/DdRgNt407i — Ahmed Fareed (@AhmedFareedCSN) May 16, 2015

Great American Ballpark is scheduled to host the All Star Game in July.