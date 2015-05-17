Oakland Athletics Place 1B Ike Davis On DL

Oakland Athletics first baseman Ike Davis has had only one at bat since last Monday, May 11, because of soreness in his left quad. The Athletics announced early Sunday morning that they have placed Davis on the 15-day disabled list -- retroactive to May 14 -- and called up Craig Gentry from Triple-A Nashville.

According to the official team site, Max Muncey will play first base Sunday. Mark Canha has played first in Davis's absence so far, but Muncey gets his chance Sunday against the Chicago White Sox.

MLB.com's Jane Lee reminds us that the Athletics already have "a crowded DL that includes Ben Zobrist, Sean Doolittle, and Eric O'Flaherty, only adding to the misery of an ugly beginning for the A's, who suffered their ninth loss in 10 games Saturday evening and shoulder baseball's worst record, at 13-25."

While the rest of the team has slumped, Davis is enjoying a solid first full season in Oakland after coming over early in 2014 and hitting only .233. Davis is hitting .282/.348/.427 with 2 HR and 11 RBI in 32 games so far this season. He is only 6 for his last 31 at bats, but the soreness may have much to do with it. Perhaps a good rest and recovery will help him regain at least some of the form that made him a highly-touted and powerful New York Mets hitter early in his career.

The Athletics begin the day in last place in the A.L. West, 11 1/2 games behind the Houston Astros. The season is still young, but it is approaching the end of its first quarter. The Athletics will have much work to do to get back into contention, and getting their players back healthy would make for a good start.