Chicago Cubs' Winning Streak Ends at 6, Lose 3-0 to Pittsburgh Pirates

The Chicago Cubs' winning streak ended at six games as the Cubs fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 Sunday afternoon at Wrigley Field. The Cubs finish their home stand 6-1 and end their day 3 1/2 games behind the St. Louis Cardinals pending the Redbirds' game with the Detroit Tigers Sunday night.

The Pirates got stellar defense from the outfield, who ran down Cubs drives late in the game with runners on base to keep the Cubs from scoring, including Gregory Polanco's ninth-inning running catch off pinch hitter Welington Castillo in the right-filed corner with two runners aboard.

The Pirates also got stellar pitching from A.J. Burnett (W: 3-1. 1.38), who pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing only three hits while striking out seven. He also walked five and had only one jam. In the bottom of the fourth, Burnett walked two and allowed a hit to load the bases with one out. He struck out Jorge Soler, and Chris Coghlan came within two feet of a grand slam, but Starlin Marte made the inning-ending catch on the jog at the base of the wall in left field.

The Cubs did not pose another threat until the ninth. They got two on with one out, but after Polanco ran down Castillo's drive, Addison Russell grounded out to end the game.

Pittsburgh scored in the top of the fifth on Francisco Cervelli's RBI single to right to score Josh Harrison. Cervelli was 5 for 11 with 5 RBI and 4 R in the series. The Pirates added insurance in the eighth on RBI doubles from Neil Walker and Marte.

Tony Watson pitched the eighth, and Mark Melancon (S: 9) worked the ninth. Melancan got into a jam, but the Cubs failed to score.

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant started but left after the fourth inning due to illness. He was 1 for 2.

Jake Arrieta (L: 4-4, 2.77) was the tough-luck loser. Arrieta allowed one earned run on five hits in seven innings. He walked one and struck out seven. Zac Rosscup had a rough eighth inning: 2 ER, 3 H, 2 BB, 2 K.

Both teams have Monday off. On Tuesday, the Cubs go back on the road, beginning a three-game series with the San Diego Padres. Pittsburgh hosts the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday and Wednesday.