Miami Marlins Fire Manager Mike Redmond, Bench Coach Rob Leary

Following Sunday afternoon's 6-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves, the MiamI Marlins have relieved manager Mike Redmond and bench coach Rob Leary of their duties. MLB.com's Joe Frisaro reported the news Sunday after the Marlins were nearly no-hit. Frisaro also says the team will announce its new manager Monday at 11:00 a.m. via press conference.

risaro quoted Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill discussing the decision. Said Hill,

"Really, we're just looking for a new voice. There will be a press conference at 11 a.m., where we'll introduce the new manager and keep moving forward.... There is still supreme belief and confidence in the men in that clubhouse. We haven't played to our capability. And we hope that a new voice will spark and motivate our guys and get them going and performing in a way we think they are capable of performing."

The Marlins are off to a 16-22 start and sit in fourth place in the N.L. East.