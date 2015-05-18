New York Yankees' Chase Whitley Will Have Tommy John Surgery

Add another name to the Tommy John surgery list. New York Yankees starter Chase Whitely is the latest to see his season end very early as he will undergo the proceudre on Tuesday.

#Yankees RHP @ChaseWhitley to undergo Tommy John surgery in New York on Tuesday http://t.co/jAW0WaIXkd pic.twitter.com/gQZUwKx4Z9 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 18, 2015

YES Network.com's A.J. Herrmann reports that Whitley will have the surgery after pitching through most of his starts with discomfort. According to the report, Whiltey had an MRI performed Friday, but that test showed only a sprain. A second exam Monday showed the torn ulna collateral ligament in his right elbow, the very injury that leads to the surgery. Dr. Christopher Ahmad recommended the process.

Obviously, Whitley is done for 2015. However, Herrmann says that Whitley could possibly miss all of next season as well -- or at least most of it.

After joining the rotation out of necessity last year, Whitley was 3-3 with a 4.76 ERA in 12 starts, which was far better than his 6.88 ERA he had in 12 relief appearances. This year, he is 1-2 with a 4.19 ERA after four starts, totaling 19 1/3 innings. He allowed three home runs, walked five, and struck out 16.