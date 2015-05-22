Michael Cuddyer Talks Playing With The Mets, David Wright's Return, And More

The New York Mets' most notable signing of the offseason came out of left field when the team inked left fielder Michael Cuddyer to a two-year, $21-million contract to play in Queens.

A former National League batting champion, Cuddyer has hit a rough patch after a hot start to the season. However, the former longtime Minnesota Twins outfielder is enjoying his time with the Mets and is hopeful that the team can sustain a winning approach.

"It's been fun, you know, we've got a really good team, group of talented guys. Obviously our starting pitching has been carrying us right now; hopefully, we can continue winning and have a good run into the second half of the season," said Cuddyer.

Like Cuddyer mentioned, the starting pitching for the Mets, anchored by ace Matt Harvey, veteran Bartolo Colon, and young flamethrower Jacob deGrom has carried the team to one of its best starts in franchise history, including a historic 11-game winning streak earlier in the season.

But for the team to establish itself as a legitimate contender, several pieces must first fall into place. One of those pieces is for captain David Wright to return from a hamstring injury. Prior to his injury, Wright appeared in only eight games, hitting .333 with one HR and four RBI. Once the seven-time all-star returns, Cuddyer feels the team will be in good shape.

"Obviously he's a huge piece in this organization, this franchise, and this lineup, and to be able to get him to come back at some point is going to be a huge addition," said Cuddyer. "I hope it's not through the trade deadline, but it'd be like getting a trade."

