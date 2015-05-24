Chicago Cubs Win 9-6 Slug Fest Over Arizona Diamondbacks

Anthony Rizzo homered in the ninth and drove in six runs on the night as he led the Chicago Cubs (24-18) to a 9-6 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks (20-22) in the desert Saturday night.

With the score tied 6-6, Rizzo drove a 1-1 breaking ball from Enrique Burgos over the right-center field wall and nearly into the swimming pool for the game-winning three-run home run (9) that scored Dexter Fowler and Kris Bryant ahead of him.

Fowler had singled, and Bryant had reached on an error. The home run was the second three-run extra-base hit for Rizzo, who nearly cleared the left-field wall with the bases loaded and two outs in the fifth (video). The ball landed inside the triangle near the line and stayed in play for a double. However, all three Cubs scored to put the Cubs ahead 4-2.

That lead would not last long, though, as David Peralta's own three-run double in the bottom of the fifth put the Diamondbacks back on top 5-4. Arizona added to that lead with a solo shot from Tuffy Gosewisch (1), the catcher's second home run of his career (video). Gosewisch also made the defensive play of the game, a diving catch in foul territory on Chris Coghlan's bunt attempt (video).

Jorge Soler tied the game at 6-6 in the top of the eighth with a two-run double to set up Rizzo's ninth-inning blast.

The Diamondbacks scored twice in the first inning when Yasmani Tomas drove in two runs with a single.

Jason Motte (W: 2-1, 4.76 ERA) benefited from the Cubs' ninth-inning rally to pick up the win by getting the final two outs in the bottom of the eighth. Pedro Strop (S: 1) pitched a perfect ninth to end the slug fest. Cubs starter Jake Arrieta pitched six innings, allowing six runs, three earned, on seven hits. He walked two and struck out seven. A two-out error loaded the bases for Peralta's three-run double.

Burgos (L: 0-2, 4.61) served up Rizzo's home run to suffer the loss. He allowed three runs, two earned, on two hits and three strikeouts. An error on a potential inning-ending double play allowed Rizzo to bat in the ninth. D-Backs starter Rubby De La Rosa allowed four earned runs on four hits in six innings while walking two and striking out eight.

The two teams play the rubber game Sunday as Jason Hammel (3-1, 2.70) battles Jeremy Hellickson (1-3, 5.52). The first pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. EDT.