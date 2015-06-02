Texas Rangers Promote Top Prospect Joey Gallo From Double-A Frisco

No need to fear Texas Rangers' fans! Joey Gallo is here! With four-time All-Star, Gold Glove Award winner, and Silver Slugger Award winner Adrian Beltre heading to the 15-day DL with a sprained left thumb suffered in the fifth inning of yesterday's Boston/Texas matchup, two-time All-Star Futures Game participant and 2014 All-Star Futures Game Most Valuable Player Joey Gallo will be recalled from Double-A Frisco.

Gallo, who is a first baseman turned third baseman because of Prince Fielder's presence in Arlington, was injured to begin the regular season due to surgery to remove his os trigonum bone in his left ankle. The surgery caused MLB.com's ninth top prospect in baseball to miss the RoughRiders's first 14 games of the season. He played his first game of the season on April 25th.

Since his season debut, the power hitting third baseman has played 34 games while batting .314 with nine long balls and 31 runs-batted-in. If those numbers don't impress, Gallo bombed a Minor League baseball best 40 homeruns between Rookie League and Hickory (Single-A) in 2013, and the second most in the Minors with 42between Myrtle Beach (Single-A Advanced) and Frisco (Double A) in 2014. Although Rangers' general manager Jon Daniels has made it clear that Gallo will be sent back to the farm when Beltre returns, now is his time to belt Texas-sized homeruns on the biggest stage, and it will only be a matter of time before he has his first victim.