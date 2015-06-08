Padres Morrow Leaves Triple-A Start With Shoulder Discomfort

The San Diego Padres did not receive good news on Sunday when starting pitcher Brandon Morrow came out of his final rehab start with shoulder discomfort. Morrow hasn't pitched in the Big Leagues since May 2 against the Colorado Rockies.

#Padres RHP Brandon Morrow, making 2nd rehab start with @missionsmilb, left game after 49 pitches with discomfort in his right shoulder. — Corey Brock (@FollowThePadres) June 7, 2015

He managed to pitch a scoreless first inning; he then allowed three runs in the second. Morrow got only two outs in the third before leaving the start with shoulder pain. He managed to throw only 49 pitches before departing the game.

Morrow was scheduled to throw 80 pitches in an attempt to build up his arm strength, so is this setback just general soreness or does Morrow have an issue with his shoulder?

Morrow has a long history of arm and injury issues. He missed most of last season with a finger injury on his pitching hand. He pitched in only four games in 2014 for the Toronto Blue Jays. Padres management has to be concerned that this will be a lingering issue.

Morrow had taken over three weeks off from pitching, so this new soreness shouldn't be considered normal. The Padres' team staff will likely have some examinations on Morrow in the next few days. Tests had shown some inflammation in his shoulder in the past, so Padres fans can only hope the swelling hasn't returned.

He presently owns a 2-0 record with a 2.73 ERA in 33 innings and five starts for the Padres this season. With numbers like that, Morrow was definitely going to step right into the rotation when deemed healthy.

For now, though, it appears that Odrisamer Despaigne will remain in the starting staff. He was probably the most likely suspect to be moved into the bullpen when Morrow returned.

Morrow was scheduled to possibly come off the disabled list for a start Friday at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers. That would have been a great addition for the team in a big series against their division rivals. For now, Despaigne will make that start, and we will just have to wait and see what the news is on Morrow. He surely will be shut down for a few days, making his return to the rotation weeks away.