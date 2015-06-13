MLB Network now available viaing

Baseball fans can now watch MLB Network wherever they are, thanks to mlbnetwork.com and the mlb.com At Bat App. It is the first time that a league sponsored TV network will be available for live ing, according to a Major League Baseball press release.

Fans can watch MLB Network as long as they have a subscription to the network through a participating video provider. For now, that list includes AT&T U-verse TV®, Bright House Networks, Cablevision/Optimum, Cox Communications, DIRECTV, DISH, Time Warner Cable, and Verizon FiOS, but not Comcast.

Fans are able to live studio programming such as MLB Tonight, and live games with normal blackout restrictions applying. Meaning that a Dodgers fan who can't get the game on their TV due to the rights dispute won't be able to watch a MLB Network broadcast of a Dodgers game.

According to Major League Baseball, MLB Network is the ultimate television destination for baseball fans, featuring the multiple Emmy Award-winning MLB Tonight, live regular season and Postseason game telecasts, original programming, highlights, and insights and analysis, and is currently distributed in approximately 70 million homes throughout the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.

This announcement will surely be watched by other sports leagues to see how the idea works. If it proves to be successful, then expect more leagues to make their network available this way. Right now, it is customary for leagues not to have available ing for no extra cost. It is usually up to the channels and their technology to provide that. Major League Baseball's decision here could change that.

With the MLB season in full swing, it should be interesting to see how this helps regain the loads of fans baseball has lost over the last few years. With more accessibility, more fans could be persuaded to follow the sport.