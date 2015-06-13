Mets GM Alderson Says Mets Will Have To Wait For Upgrade At Third Base

The Mets did not get encouraging news about third basemen David Wright this week. Wright, still in California working with Dr.Watkins and staff on his back (Spinal Stenosis). The news remains unclear for how long Wright will take to get back or even cleared for baseball activities.

So the Mets, who are in a bind looking for offense know they have to make a trade, but can't because the market has not set itself yet.

Alderson said the current trade market is ''very narrow.''

''Teams are not looking to dump their players in the middle of June. That's like advertising to their fans that the season's over,'' he said, adding that the asking price for even potentially attractive players is ''like an arm and a leg.''

Alderson said he would have room to add payroll if necessary and the front office would indeed consider acquiring a player who is strictly a third baseman.

''But we're not just looking for any third baseman or what have you. It has to be something we think is an improvement that doesn't cost us significantly - and again, I'm focused on the talent part of it - for what we're trying to do the rest of this season and next season as well,'' Alderson said.

The Mets have been rumored to be linked with the Brewers (23-38) early in talks, who could have a fire sale. The Mets have players that they could use including 3B Aramis Ramirez and shortstop Jean Segura. The Mets prefer to stay away from Ramirez at this point. Some say Segura could be available due to the teams love for prospect Orlando Arcia, but it remains to be seen.

Looking at the early standings, teams that could sell and might interest the Mets could be the Marlins (Prado), Reds (Frazier), Brewers (Ramirez), and Rockies (Tulowitzki) in the NL. Red Sox (Holt), A's (Zobrist) could sell in the AL. But it is too early to tell.

The Mets, who have been hit with multiple injuries to their offense including the last blow which was second basemen Daniel Murphy (Quad). He is currently on the disabled list and could be activated on June 20th.

''I believe he's going to get some at-bats in an extended spring games this week. He won't be running, but he'll be swinging the bat, so we're looking at 15 days, the end of the disablement, and he'll be ready,'' Alderson said.

The Mets did get back infielder Dilson Herrera (broken pinkie) on the field this week as well as Catcher Travis d'Arnaud (broken hand), who has helped the offense since his return back into the lineup.

The Mets also got former closer Bobby Parnell (TJ Surgery) back in the bullpen and might make a spot to close as now closer Jeurys Familia might be on paternity leave due to the birth of his first child.

To make room on the roster for Herrera and Parnell, the Mets placed right-hander Dillon Gee on the bereavement list following the death of his grandmother, and infielder Ruben Tejada on the paternity leave list after the birth of his daughter.

Gee is required to skip a minimum of three games and no more than seven. Tejada will be out a maximum of three games.

The Mets made another transaction today recalling infielder Danny Muno and disabling RHP Erik Goeddel with a elbow strain.