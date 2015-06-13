Russell Martin's Extra Innings Shot Propels Toronto to 5-4 Win Over Boston

Saturday afternoon's happenings at Fenway Park turned out to be the polar opposite of what occured less than 24 hours before.

However, the same result ensued.

Despite relinquishing a four-run lead, Toronto received yet another crucial contribution from catcher Russell Martin, who followed up his go-ahead, three-run triple in the unforgettable nine-run seventh inning on Friday with a leadoff blast off of Boston reliever Matt Barnes in the 11th inning to provide the streaking Blue Jays with a deciding 5-4 advantage.

The victory is the tenth in a row for the Jays, who have propelled themselves to just 1.5 games behind the first-place Yankees in the AL East after starting just 23-30.

On the other side, however, stands the scuffling Red Sox, who, after dropping five straight against divisional opponents, find themselves buried in the cellar of the East, 7.5 games behind New York and nine games under .500.

depositing a Dickey knuckleball 444 feet into the right field seats to knot the game up at four runs apiece. Boston granted themselves numerous opportunities to capture the go-ahead run following Big Papi's blast, however none came to fruition.

First, the Red Sox stranded right fielder Alejandro De Aza at second after his two-out double in the sixth. Then, they squandered a one-out, bases loaded situation in the seventh, as Blue Jays reliever Liam Hendriks struck out Ortiz and Bogaerts to shut the door on the opportunity.

Toronto stranded a runner on first in each of the three innings cascading up to the deciding 11th, as Martin ended any chance of a Boston victory with his 439-foot blast to center. Brett Cecil (4th save) retired the side with ease in the bottom half of the inning, giving the Blue Jays the opportunity to sweep the series tomorrow as Marco Estrada (2-2, 3.78 ERA) faces rookie phenom Eduardo Rodriguez (2-0, 0.44 ERA).

Game Notes: Aaron Loup (2-3) garnered the win for the Blue Jays, retiring two batters in the bottom of the tenth inning. Sandoval left the game in the seventh inning with right quad tightness, and was replaced by Jeff Bianchi.