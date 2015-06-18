Red Sox 3B Pablo Sandoval Benched For Thursday's Game After Liking Instagram Pictures During Wednesday's Loss

If one thing is for certain, this writer loves swiping through his Instagram feed, double tapping pictures and videos to his heart's content.

Apparently, Boston Red Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval shares this opinion.

In another intriguing twist to the Red Sox harrowing 2015 campaign, "The Panda" has been benched for tonight's series finale against the Atlanta Braves after admitting to liking pictures of a woman on the social media site while using the bathroom in the middle of Boston's 5-2 defeat on Wednesday night.

According to the time stamp of the activity, right fielder Rusney Castillo was at the plate with no outs in the top of the seventh inning, making perfect sense as to how Sandoval received the opportunity to use the restroom and sneak a peek at "diva_legacy's" Instagram page.

Violating the team's social media policy, Sandoval met with general manager Ben Cherington and manager John Farrell Thursday afternoon, expressing his apologies while avoiding a fine.

After struggling throughout the month of May, Sandoval's bat has finally been picking up steam, with the big third baseman enjoying a successful week prior to the benching, Over his last 28 at-bats, Sandoval has garnered 13 hits, scoring four times, driving in six runs, hitting five doubles, and accounting for a triple and a home run.

The resurgence comes at a crucial point for him, as, to begin the month, "The Panda" had just three hits in his first 20 plate appearances. Overall, he is batting .270 this season, reaching base at a rate of .323 while sitting at six homers and 23 RBIs.

Sandoval, a three-time champion and the 2012 World Series MVP with San Francisco, was awarded a five-year, $95 million contract by the Red Sox brass this past offseason.

It remains to be seen whether the infamous "Insta" will become this season's scapegoat for an underacheiving Red Sox team, much like the combination of chicken and beer was to Bobby Valentine's disastrous squad in 2012.