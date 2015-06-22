Pete Rose Bet On Baseball As A Player

Former Cincinnati Reds player and manager Pete Rose is back in the news today after a Outside The Lines investigation has revealed that Rose did bet on baseball as a player, despite his claims that he only bet as a manager.

The report includes a notebook allegedly taken in 1989 from the home of Michael Bertolini during a mail fraud investigation. The notebook has remained under court ordered seal, and numerous requests to have it made public have been denied. The authenticity of the pages has been confirmed by two people who took part in the raid.

"This does it. This closes the door," said John Dowd, who led MLB's investigation of Rose and issued the Dowd report, which led to Rose being banned for life by then commissioner Bart Giamatti.

Rose has requested to be reinstated multiple times since then, but all his requests have been denied. Rose's best hope was to be reinstated this year at the All-Star Game, which is being played in Cincinnati.

Rose, through his lawyer, Raymond Genco, issued a statement: "Since we submitted the application earlier this year, we committed to MLB that we would not comment on specific matters relating to reinstatement. I need to maintain that. To be sure, I'm eager to sit down with (Commissioner) Manfred to address my entire history -- the good and the bad -- and my long personal journey since baseball. That meeting likely will come sometime after the All-Star break. Therefore at this point, it's not appropriate to comment on any specifics."

Dowd said his investigators had tried, but failed to obtain the notebook, believing that it could be the final piece in their investigation of Rose.

Before this, the best evidence consisted of sworn testimony from bookie Ron Peters saying that Rose bet on baseball from 1984-1986, which was right at the end of his career. There was also testimony and a recorded phone conversation between Bertolini and Paul Janszen, another associate of Rose, saying that Bertollini placed bets for Rose.

"We knew that [Bertolini] recorded the bets, and that he bet himself, but we never had his records. We tried to get them. He refused to give them to us," Dowd said. "This is the final piece of the puzzle on a New York betting operation with organized crime. And, of course, [Rose] betting while he was a player."

The documents obtained by ESPN show betting records from March to July 1986 do not show evidence that Rose bet against his team, a claim that Rose has consistently made. They also provide a vivid snapshot into Rose/s betting history during that time.

• In the time covered in the notebook, from March through July, Rose bet on at least one MLB team on 30 different days. It's impossible to count the exact number of times he bet on baseball games because not every day's entries are legible.

• But on 21 of the days it's clear he bet on baseball, he gambled on the Reds, including on games in which he played.

• Most bets, regardless of sport, were about $2,000. The largest single bet was $5,500 on the Boston Celtics, a bet he lost.

• Rose bet heavily on college and professional basketball, losing $15,400 on one day in March. That came during his worst week of the four-month span, when he lost $25,500.

Dowd said he wished he'd had the Bertolini notebook in 1989, but he didn't need it to justify Rose's banishment. Under MLB Rule 21, "Any player, umpire, or club or league official or employee, who shall bet any sum whatsoever upon any baseball game in connection with which the bettor has a duty to perform shall be declared permanently ineligible."

Supporters of Rose have repeatedly made the case that he never bet against his team, and that his actions as a manager shouldn't diminish what he did as a player.

"The rule says, if you bet, it doesn't say for or against. It's another device by Pete to try to excuse what he did," Dowd said. "But when he bet, he was gone. He placed his financial interest ahead of the Reds, period."

This could not come at a worse time for Rose, who applied to Commissioner Manfred for reinstatement in March, and was hoping to be reinstated so he could be put up for election to the Hall Of Fame.

This is the most high profile case regarding baseball gambling since the 1919 "Black Sox" Scandal in which members of the 1919 Chicago White Sox, including MLB legend "Shoeless" Joe Jackson, allegedly were paid by gamblers to throw the World Series against Cincinnati. All eight players, including Jackson, were banned from baseball for life by Judge Kessesaw Mountain Landis, who was named the first MLB Commissioner following the scandal.