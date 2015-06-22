Nationals P Max Scherzer/Red Sox OF Mookie Betts Named MLB Players of the Week

If only Jose Tabata hadn't lowered his elbow to break up Max Scherzer's perfect game...

Nationals fans can speculate the "what-ifs" to their heart's delight, however the fact of the matter is that their ace has reached the pinnacle of his potential, and could not have pitched much better that he did over the last week.

Earning NL Player of the Week honors, Scherzer followed up a complete game, 16-strikeout, one-hitter last Sunday against Milwaukee with a 10-strikeout no-hitter in a win over Pittsburgh on Saturday afternoon, his complete game bid broken up by Tabata's HBP with two outs in the ninth inning.

Scherzer's 18 consecutive scoreless innings streak has lowered his ERA to an MLB-best 1.76, which accompanies his 123 strikeouts, .80 WHIP, and 4.3 WAR, all best in baseball.

Scherzer's WHIP in the month of June is just .62 in 30.2 innings pitched, having allowed just 15 hits and four walks over the course of the month. As you would suspect, his strikeout rate is off the charts, having struck out 38 batters so far in four starts this month.

Washington has certainly received what they bargained for this season in Scherzer, who has lasted at least six innings in each of his 14 starts to date. His efforts have propelled the Nationals to the top spot in the NL East, and he looks to continue his dominance on Friday as he faces the lowly Phillies.

On the other side of the docket, Boston center fielder Mookie Betts captured AL Player of the Week honors with a fantastic showing from the plate. After suffering a dramatic collision with the center field wall at Fenway Park on June 12th, Betts' health going forward appeared to be jeopardized, however it appears to have rejuvenated him.

Over the past week as the Red Sox emerged from a tremendous slump en route to capturing a series win over the AL-leading Royals, Betts hit for a .581 average and reached base at a .594 clip.

Since returning to the field on June 15th against Atlanta, Betts has garnered a hit in 18 of his 32 plate appearances, walking once. Seven of these hits have been for extra bases, and the 22-year old fell a single short of the cycle in Sunday's 13-2 shellacking of Kansas City.

Betts drove in seven over the course of the week while scoring on eight separate occasions.

It is the first such honor for the Nashville native, who looks to pilot a Red Sox resurrection from the depths of the AL East cellar.