Minnesota Twins To Promote Top Prospect Miguel Sano

According to Rhett Bollinger of mlb.com, the Minnesota Twins are set to promote Miguel Sano, who is widely considered the best prospect in baseball, to the Major Leagues prior to tomorrow's matchup with the Kansas City Royals.

This move comes after a disappointing month for the Twins, as they went 11-17 in the month of June, well off the 20-7 pace they set in May. They promoted Byron Buxton earlier this year, but he has landed on the disabled list with a sprained finger.

On the season, Sano is batting .274/.374/.544 for Double-A Chattanooga with 15 home runs and five stolen bases. He will presumably be used as the DH, but he could also be used to give Trevor Plouffe some days off at third base, which is Sano's primary position.

According to the MLB.com Pipeline scouting report, Sano has nearly as much power as anyone in the Minor Leagues with the potential for his 2013 output to become an annual occurrence. His strong strike zone knowledge allows him to get pitches to drive regularly, making his raw pop translate consistently in games.

With Sano's plus power comes a good number of strikeouts, but he has shown an ability to hit for decent average. Pre-surgery, Sano's best defensive tool was his cannon of an arm, so that may take some time to come back all the way. Whether he can stay at third long-term remains to be seen though Sano committed himself to conditioning while he was rehabbing his elbow.

A few weeks ago, manager Paul Molitor hinted that a promotion could be coming soon for Sano.

After losing two out of three games against Cincinnati this week, the Twins can use anything to get them back to the winning they enjoyed in May.