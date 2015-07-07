Red Sox Utility Man Brock Holt Named To All-Star Team

It's not often you see a utility man grace an All-Star roster, nevermind be the sole representative of their team in the Midsummer Classic. 

The versatile Brock Holt of the Boston Red Sox has broken both of these normalities as he received All-Star honors for the first time in his career. So far in the 2015 season, Holt has a batting average of .295, an on-base percentage of .383 (seventh in the American League), two home runs, and 21 RBIs in 66 games.

Much of Red Sox Nation expected shortstop Xander Bogaerts to receive the nod. While Bogaerts is a finalist for the AL's final five-man player vote, Holt's incredible flexibility on the diamond (he has appeared in every single position excluding pitcher and catcher this season) caught the eye of American League manager Ned Yost

"What impressed me is his versatility. Super-utility guys should be celebrated," said Kansas City Royals manager Yost.

While he may not be the flashy, bomb-smashing player that we have become accustomed to seeing on All-Star teams (hence Bryce Harper), Holt is a rare breed in a league in which position specialization has become the usual. As Yost stipulated, his admirable versatilty should indeed be recognized. 