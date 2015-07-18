SP Clay Buchholz To See Dr. James Andrews

Just as Clay Buchholz was picking up steam, the unthinkable occurred.

After pitching sensationably in his final 10 starts heading into the All-Star break, the Boston Red Sox' ace starter strained a flexor muscle in his right elbow in the fourth inning of an outing against the New York Yankees on July 10, landing himself on the 15-day disabled list as the Red Sox attempt to recover from an atrocious start to their season.

Now, Buchholz is headed for a second opinion, scheduled to visit Dr. James Andrews next Wednesday for an examination on the injury.

While the ailment does not appear as if it will significantly derail an otherwise productive season for the 30-year old (7-7, 3.26 ERA), the news of a team's premier starter heading for an opinion from Andrews is never an encouraging sight. When Buchholz visited the surgeon in 2013 after experiencing issues with his right shoulder, a three-month absence from the championship-bound team followed suit.

However, Buchholz views the visit as one solely designed to provide him with some peace of mind. The veteran pitcher told NESN.com, "Just having somebody else give you a direct response, given who he is and what he’s done over his career, it’s really the only option for me."

"If I was going to do it, that’s the guy I was going to see. It’s a peace-of-mind thing for me going forward. I don’t expect him to find anything else that they’ve found. It’s more that I can get going going forward and not have to look back."

Buchholz has dealt with accusations of his propensity for injuries throughout his career, and this ailment only accentuates this assumption. The injury comes at an innopportune time for the two-time All-Star, who, from May 16 to July 4, garnered a record of 5-2 while improving his ERA from a porous 6.03 to just 3.27.

To replace Buchholz in the rotation for the time being, the Red Sox called up LHP Brian Johnson from Triple-A Pawtucket. Johnson is scheduled to make his debut Tuesday night in Houston.

