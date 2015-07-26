This Time Around, Yoenis Cespedes Is A Coveted Trade Chip At Deadline

We are less than a week away from the MLB Trade Deadline, a time when teams will do anything in their power to either improve their team in the short term or the long term, depending on if they are “in the hunt,” or not.

Detroit Tigers outfielder Yoenis Cespedes knows better than anyone how crazy it can be at the deadline. Around this time last year, Cespedes was playing outfield for the Oakland A’s, who had a comfortable lead in the American League West.

Then, he was suddenly traded to the Boston Red Sox in the Jon Lester sweepstakes. It was a huge surprise—especially considering Oakland signed Cespedes straight from Cuba back in 2012—and he showed just how valuable he was to the A’s, who saw their lead evaporate without Cespedes hitting in the middle of the order

And after the season ended, Cespedes was traded again. This time the 29-year-old Cuban defector was sent to the Detroit Tigers in exchange for pitcher Rick Porcello.

Suddenly, he was more of a journeyman than a star. The Tigers marked his third team in less than a year, and it was uncertain if he was ever going to fully live up to the potential that earned him a four-year, $36 million contract in 2012.

This time around, he is a part of something that hasn’t happened before in recent memory: the Tigers are sellers instead of buyers as the deadline fast approaches.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today recently reported that Detroit has made ace pitcher David Price and Cespedes available in trades (although a report from Buster Olney today reports that the Tigers may buy instead of sell at the deadline, but this is still unlikely).

So how much trade value does Cespedes actually have?

More than one might think.

The traditional stats that Cespedes has accumulated to this point are very good but not necessarily great. Through July 25, he is sporting a .287 batting average with 15 home runs and 55 RBI. His 28 doubles are only one behind the MLB lead.

However, when one digs into his advanced statistics, it is obvious that Cespedes is much more of a complete hitter than he has been in the past.

First, he has hit the ball harder than nearly everyone in all of baseball. According to Baseball Savant, Cespedes trails only Paul Goldschmidt in exit velocity, which measures the velocity in which the ball comes off the bat. To this point, Cespedes has averaged a whopping 93.5 mph.

The fact that he is hitting the ball with authority more often has certainly contributed to his career-high .330 batting average on balls in play (BABIP).

Also, he is hitting more line drives than he has at any time in his MLB career, per FanGraphs. His 43.4 line drive percentage is a career high, and his 35.8 fly ball percentage is a career low.

He is hitting more balls on a line than in the air, which has turned him into a doubles machine and less of a home run hitter. The results to this point are encouraging—especially his improved batting average— which is why teams in need of a big bat should pursue Cespedes.

And while it is easy to get caught up with his impressive hitting ability, he is also a solid defender. He might have the strongest throwing arm in all of baseball. After all, he can do this:

Even though the Tigers officially put Cespedes on the market only a few days ago, there has already been plenty of interest surrounding the power-hitting outfielder.

Alden Gonzalez of MLB.com recently reported that the Angels have made it clear they want to add a power hitter to bat fifth behind Mike Trout and Albert Pujols. Cespedes definitely fits that description, and MLB Trade Rumors says that he is a possibility.

The Mets are also looking for a power bat, and according to Newsday, Cespedes is on their radar.

Whatever happens, you can bet that Cespedes will continue crushing line drives around the park. He is having arguably the best season of his career, and because of that he is a hot commodity on the trade market.

If he is moved this time around, he will be the player going to help a contender. Not the other way around like last year.