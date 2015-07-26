Mariners Walk Off as Gutierrez Homers in the 10th to Down Blue Jays, 6-5

SEATTLE, WA -- Franklin Gutierrez struck a walkoff bomb to center field with one out in the bottom of the tenth inning at Safeco Field to push the Seattle Mariners to a win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

This game featured five home runs, and the last two were the big ones for Seattle. First, Nelson Cruz hit a two-run shot to tie it up in the bottom of the 7th, and then Gutierrez struck the game-winner out of nowhere to take the series after splitting its first two games.

Cruz had a big afternoon, going 2-5 with that 2-run homer as well as an RBI single in the third inning. Austin Jackson added two hits in five at-bats as well for the M's, knocking in a pair of runners with a first-inning solo home run and an RBI single in the third just before that of Cruz.

Jackson was not the only player to hit an opening-inning dinger, as fan-favorite third baseman Josh Donaldson of Toronto hit one in the top frame of the inning as well. Mark Buehrle and Taijuan Walker were the two starting pitchers, and neither started off well or went very deep in this affair.

Buehrle went five and two-thirds innings, allowing 10 hits, 3 runs (all earned), and one walk while striking out just 3 batters. He would finish without a decision on the outing, remaining with an 11-5 record on the year.

Walker went a full six frames, striking out 6 batters while allowing 4 runs (3 earned) on 6 hits and 3 base on balls. Accuracy was an evident issue, as only 57 of Walker's 101 pitches were called strikes. His record will stay at 7-7 for the Mariners.

He and the Mariners fielding got a bit lucky in the top of the fourth inning, when they turned one of the most bizarre triple plays. After the easy out was made at first, the remaining two Blue Jays runners were caught in pickles, and both ended up at third base, at which point both were tagged out to complete the half inning on one play alone.

Donaldson and Ezequiel Carrera were the standouts on the losing side. The third baseman had that first-inning solo shot to left as well as a second inning sac fly that scored Carrera, who went 2-3 with two hits, two RBIs, and a walk. He had a homer for himself in the 7th inning that initially extended Toronto's lead to 5-3.

Toronto's fifth run came in the form of a balk while Carrera was batting. Justin Smoak was the man to cross the plate.

This series ends in a 2-1 victory for the Mariners, whose winning pitcher Sunday afternoon was Joe Beimel, who pitched a scoreless 10th inning.

Joe Schultz blew the lead in 1.1 innings of work for Toronto, and Aaron Loup picked up the loss in his third of an inning in extras. Loup's record drops to 2-5 on the year.

The Blue Jays after this loss are back at .500, dead split at 50-50. That record is good for second in the AL East, 6.5 games back of the division-leading New York Yankees. As for Seattle, the Mariners improve to 46-53 and are currently sitting at fourth place in the AL West, two games back of the third-place Texas Rangers and 9.5 back of the leading Los Angeles Angels.