Back To The Future?: Jose Reyes May Find Himself Back In Blue And Orange

If you were up late on Monday night, you were able to catch the fire storm that came about just after the midnight hour. With no news and no sources to report a possible deal going down, the Toronto Blue Jays and Colorado Rockies agreed on a blockbuster deal involving shortstop Troy Tulowitzki.

The Blue Jays received Tulowitzki and reliever LaTroy Hawkins from Colorado for Jose Reyes, Miguel Castro, and two prospects. For more details on the trade, writer Zack Drapkin wrote up a summary, and gives his insight on the blockbuster deal.

The most interesting part about the trade that took place over night, is that the Rockies got Jose Reyes in return. Sure, Colorado receives a young pitcher, which is what they desperately need, but that doesn’t take away from the swapping of shortstops. And with the trade deadline just three days away, the question is, what will they do with Reyes?

The initial thought after the trade went down was that there could be a third team involved, and that Reyes would be flipped around for some more pitching, or at worst, more prospects. But as of 2:30 A.M., the deal is just between the Rockies and Blue Jays. One idea for a third team to be involved is that the Rockies have a highly touted shortstop prospect in Trevor Story. Story has been talked about a lot lately with the deadline looming, due to the possibility of Tulowitzki being moved. He is ranked as the 12th best prospect in the Rockies organization, and is currently playing in Triple-A.

That said, it is likely that the Rockies will try and flip Reyes for more pitching before the deadline on Thursday, but where? There are a few teams that have a need at the shortstop position, and Reyes can certainly fill that hole. He would bring a good average to the top of the lineup, and he has plenty of speed on the base paths. However, there may be only one team that can fit the needs of the Rockies, and that team is the New York Mets.



It’s very often said that “you can’t go home again,” when it refers to a professional athlete, but this is a different story. Reyes was once a Met, and was sure to be a face of the franchise along with David Wright, but New York chose to let Reyes walk in 2011. Reyes was great as a Met, as he was part of the playoff team in 2006, and he also won the National League batting title in the season before he left. Not only would Reyes fill a hole at shortstop, but he would bring some life to the Mets’ lineup.

The Mets have also been lacking speed at the top of their order ever since Reyes left, and if they were to acquire him in a trade, he would fill that need immediately. While he doesn’t have a high number of stolen bases in 2015, with 16, Reyes would still lead this Mets team in that category by seven.

New York is also a good fit for Colorado, because they have a surplus of pitching in their system. While the Mets are sure that they will not give up one of the big four -- Matt Harvey, Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, and Steven Matz -- they do have other starters and prospects to choose from. While Jon Niese has been getting some interest from other teams, he would certainly not be the centerpiece in a trade for Reyes.

One pitcher that could be the center of a possible deal is Zack Wheeler. Although he is out for the 2015 season, and some of the 2016 season, Wheeler has shown that he can pitch at the Big League level. His name has come up in trade rumors with the Cincinnati Reds, so teams are definitely open to the possibility of trading for him. Some other pitching prospects that the Mets have are Rafael Montero, Gabriel Ynoa, and Michael Fulmer. These three have plenty of potential moving forward, but with the looks of the 2015 rotation, there may not be any room for them moving forward.

Up to this point, there have not been any talks of Reyes being dealt anywhere, but it just doesn’t seem like he fits in the Rockies’ plans moving forward. And with Trevor Story surely set to be called up in September, Colorado will surely give him all the opportunities he can get. This will be an interesting story to follow over the next 60 hours or so.