Boston Red Sox Claim RP Jean Machi Off Waivers; Move SP Clay Buchholz To 60-Day DL
Photo via MILB.com

The Boston Red Sox have claimed former San Francisco Giants reliever Jean Machi off of the waiver wire just eight days after the 33-year old was designated for assignment by San Francisco. 

In order to create room for Machi on the 40-man roster, Boston placed starting pitcher Clay Buchholz, sidelined with a right flexor strain, on the 60-day disabled list. 

Machi emerged as a reliable arm out of the bullpen for the Giants during their journey to a championship in 2014; however, his statistics dwindled out of the gates in 2015, making him expendable for the ball club when starter Tim Hudson was available to come off of the disabled list on July 20. 

Last season, Machi accounted for 66.1 innings on the mound for San Francisco, garnering a 7-1 record to accompany his respectable 2.58 ERA. His WHIP rested at just .950, and his strikeout-to-walk was admirable as he fanned 2.83 batters per every one he walked. 