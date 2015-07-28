Amid Swirling Rumors And Craziness, The Los Angeles Dodgers Should Not Trade Yasiel Puig

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig has only been playing professionally in America for less than three years, but he has already managed to become one of the polarizing players in the league. He has crashed into walls, overthrown cut-off men, made ill-advised base-running blunders, shown up late to work on several occasions, and gotten arrested for reckless driving when he was caught driving 110 mph in a 70-mph zone.

In other words, if there is something irresponsible that a Major League Baseball player can do, Puig has probably done it.

According to an article by Yahoo! Sports' Jeff Passan in late June, Puig’s teammates are fed up and have had enough of his antics. One player even went as far as to say that getting rid of Puig would be “addition by subtraction” per Passan. That revelation led to a flurry of reports about the possibility of Puig being traded; even Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe suggested a Puig-for-Cole Hamels swap.

That is where the story reaches a level of confusion that only Puig could engender.

After the Passan article, it was assumed that Puig was “on the block,” but Jon Heyman of CBS Sports quelled those talks by reporting that the front office had assured the 24-year-old Cuban outfielder that he would not be traded.

However, that might not be the case because Ken Gurnick of MLB.com recently reported that such a meeting never took place and that nobody has told Puig that he will not be traded.

However, on Monday Bob Nightengale of USA Today tweeted that Puig was being offered in trades.