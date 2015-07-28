Jenrry Mejia Fails His Second Drug Test, Receives 162-Game Ban

As of Monday night, the New York Mets seemed to have added what would be a big piece down the stretch run in reliever Tyler Clippard. In less that 24 hours, the deal that brought Clippard to the Big Apple has proven to be much bigger than anticipated.

Just after 6:30 P.M. on Tuesday, the Mets and the baseball world received news that reliever Jenrry Mejia failed his second drug test and has been suspended for 162 games. It is shocking to find out because Mejia had just returned from his first suspension of 80 games a week and a half ago.

The suspension is a pretty big blow to the Mets' bullpen because they were sure to use him a lot down the stretch. Mejia has been good since his return, appearing in seven games and posting a 0.00 ERA. He also had a solid WHIP of 0.82 even though it was a very small sample size.

Just last week, the Mets were looking around to add some lineup help, and second baseman Ben Zobrist came to mind. It was also noted that they were trying to add Clippard in a possible deal along with Zobrist so they could bolster their bullpen. Just a few days after, that rumor cooled down, and it was all but over. But then, late Sunday night and into Monday afternoon, the rumor regained its traction, but it was about only Clippard.

Clippard was sure to be a good piece for the Mets to add, and now we know why. It is important to note that the Mets’ front office may have had some idea that some suspension was coming. The reason for that is because a team finds out immediately if a player fails a drug test even if it is not announced right away. It is not something to assume, but Sandy Alderson may have found that out and made the quick push to get Clippard before he was shipped somewhere else.

Another question to ask is, "Will the Mets add another arm?" That question is tough to answer because if the Mets did, in fact, know a Mejia suspension was coming, along with Mejia's already being banned from the postseason, then Clippard was certainly picked up to fill his spot. But if New York got him without knowing about the suspension, then they may look to add one more arm to that bullpen.

The Mets are hopeful that lefty Jerry Blevins will return soon, but he has been out with a forearm injury for some time now. New York could look to add someone like Brad Ziegler from the Diamondbacks or Will Smith from the Brewers, but it will remain to be seen. This is definitely something to look out for as the deadline approaches.