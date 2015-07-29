Red Sox CF Mookie Betts Suffering From Concussion-Like Symptoms

While it first appeared to be another breath-taking snag of a fly ball by Boston Red Sox center fielder Mookie Betts, the situation quickly turned costly -- for both the team and the health of the 22-year old.

With Boston trailing 5-2 with two outs in the sixth inning and center fielder Adam Eaton standing on base, Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu lifted a high fly ball to right center on Red Sox starter Wade Miley's final offering of the game. Betts chased it down with valiance, sealing it in his glove before taking two steps onto the warning track and flying over the bullpen fence.

It appeared as if the inning was finished; however, Betts lost control of the ball as he hit the bullpen dirt, prompting the umpires to stage a lengthy review of the play. The result? One of the strangest home runs in baseball history and a commanding 7-2 lead for Chicago, who has stolen the first two games of a four-game series at Fenway Park.

What makes the situation even more dire for Boston is the fact that Betts suffered concussion-like systems after flopping wildly over the fence, landing on his neck. The career .274 hitter was surrounded by concerned bullpen pitchers and coaches after the fall occurred, and Betts failed to make it back to the dugout before having to kneel down.

He was immediately taken out of the game and subjected to examinations, which revealed that he had symptoms of a concussion.

Red Sox manager John Farrell told the Boston Herald after the game, "He has symptoms consistent with a concussion. At a minimum, he'll have to go through the MLB protocol to be cleared. So, before stating what he exactly has, we have to get further information from the tests."

This protocol will likely force Boston to place Betts, hitting .265 in 2015 with 10 home runs and 48 RBIs, on the seven-day disabled list, likely prompting the call-up of outfielder Jackie Bradley, Jr.

His name rumored in numerous trade talks, Bradley, hitting .305 on the season at Triple-A Pawtucket, will have one last chance to showcase his value before Friday's trade deadline approaches. In 14 Big League appearances in 2015, the lightning-quick 25-year old has batted just .133 with a horrendous .229 OBP, certainly cause for concern for any franchise looking to add an everyday outfielder to its roster.

While there is no questioning Bradley's tremendous value defensively, his career average of .193 must improve if he expects to remain in the Big Leagues following the inevitable return of Betts if Bradley stays with Boston.