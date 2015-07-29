Red Sox Add INF Josh Rutledge, Designate INF Jemile Weeks For Assignment

The Boston Red Sox have designated infielder Jemile Weeks for assignment to make room for newly-added infielder Josh Rutledge, ESPNBoston.com reports.

Best known for his versatility, Rutledge, acquired from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for outfielder Shane Victorino, has drawn comparisons to fellow Boston utility man Brock Holt, playing second base, shortstop, and third base over the course of his Major League career. The 26-year old has spent the entirety of the 2015 season in Triple-A after losing the second baseman battle to current Los Angeles starter Johnny Giavotella, hitting at a .274 clip with five home runs and a .323 on-base percentage.

Prior to his stint in the Angels' farm system, Rutledge spent the majority of three seasons with the Colorado Rockies, making at least 70 appearances for the Big League club in each year from 2012-14. Over that span, the Alabama native batted .259 with a .308 OBP, hitting 19 home runs and driving in 89 runs in 749 at-bats.

Red Sox general manager Ben Cherington told the Boston Herald about the addition, "He's an offensive infielder with some defensive versatility around the infield, so we're going to get a look at him. He's a guy who's now in his third organization but has had some offensive success, has some defensive versatility."

"He’s a guy we can envision as a part of the team going forward, but we’ll get to know here the rest of the year."

With Holt returning to the lineup for tonight's matchup against the White Sox, Rutledge is unlikely to see immediate action for the Red Sox; however, he was spotted on the Fenway Park infield Wednesday afternoon taking grounders at second base. If the All-Star endures a setback or is dealt at the trade deadline, Rutledge could be inserted into the position until veteran Dustin Pedroia returns from the 15-day disabled list.

On the other side of the transaction sits Weeks, who saw action at second base on three separate occasions this week, going a combined 3 for 9 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored. Originally called up from Triple-A Pawtucket this past weekend to bolster the infield depth after Pedroia's trip to the disabled list was finalized, Weeks had been hitting just .207 with a home run and five RBIs in 51 games in the Minors so far this season.

For his career, having spent time with the Oakland Athletics and the Baltimore Orioles before landing in Boston, Weeks has garnered an average of .261 and an OBP of .322, hitting four home runs and driving home 60 runs.

If the Red Sox wish to option him back down to Pawtucket, they will have to wait until the 28-year old passes through waivers to do so.