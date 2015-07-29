Red Sox Add INF Josh Rutledge, Designate INF Jemile Weeks For Assignment
Photo via HalosDaily.com

The Boston Red Sox have designated infielder Jemile Weeks for assignment to make room for newly-added infielder Josh Rutledge, ESPNBoston.com reports. 

Best known for his versatility, Rutledge, acquired from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for outfielder Shane Victorino, has drawn comparisons to fellow Boston utility man Brock Holt, playing second base, shortstop, and third base over the course of his Major League career. The 26-year old has spent the entirety of the 2015 season in Triple-A after losing the second baseman battle to current Los Angeles starter Johnny Giavotella, hitting at a .274 clip with five home runs and a .323 on-base percentage. 

Prior to his stint in the Angels' farm system, Rutledge spent the majority of three seasons with the Colorado Rockies, making at least 70 appearances for the Big League club in each year from 2012-14. Over that span, the Alabama native batted .259 with a .308 OBP, hitting 19 home runs and driving in 89 runs in 749 at-bats. 

Red Sox general manager Ben Cherington told the Boston Herald about the addition, "He's an offensive infielder with some defensive versatility around the infield, so we're going to get a look at him. He's a guy who's now in his third organization but has had some offensive success, has some defensive versatility." 