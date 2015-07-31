Boston Interested in San Diego Pitchers Tyson Ross, Craig Kimbrel

Boasting a bottomless farm system, the Boston Red Sox are reportedly interested in packaging a few of their prospects to the San Diego Padres in exchange for starting pitcher Tyson Ross with closer Craig Kimbrel having the potential to be involved in the deal as well as the trade deadline approaches.

Looking to improve a struggling group of starting pitchers who have amounted for the worst ERA in the American League, the third-worst batting average against in the A.L., and the third-worst walk count in the A.L., the Red Sox have expressed significant interest in acquiring Ross, who currently holds a 7-8 record and a 3.38 ERA with the Padres so far in 2015.

The 28-year old, an All-Star in 2014, currently leads the National League in starts (22) and fewest home runs allowed per nine innings, yielding an average of just 0.3. His strikeouts-per-nine-innings rate of 9.7 is nothing to gloss over, and his strikeout-to-walk ratio of 2.25 could work wonders in improving the Red Sox' rotation.

Ross garnered a 2.81 ERA in his All-Star campaign last season, and over his six-year career, his ERA stands at 3.63.

Acquiring Kimbrel in a package deal would also go a long way to shore up Boston's bullpen over the next four seasons. Signed through 2018, the four-time All-Star could ideally become the long-term solution for current closer Koji Uehara, who is undoubtedly nearing the end of his tenure with the Red Sox.

Kimbrel has accounted for 30 saves in 2015, recording a career-worst 2.68 ERA. His average of 12.5 strikeouts per nine innings does make him an attractive asset, however, and his career numbers (1.59 ERA, 216 saves) assures any potential buyer of his value.

He is due a total of $24 million in 2016 and 2017 with a $13-million team option in 2018.

Boston has also been rumored to have interest in Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco as the Red Sox certainly have the means to complete a deal. If a trade is finalized, expect the Red Sox to potentially relinquish control of Triple-A pitchers Brian Johnson or Henry Owens, Double-A outfielder Manuel Margot, or Single-A third baseman Rafael Devers, just 18 years of age.

The Houston Astros have reportedly expressed interest in both Ross and Kimbrel as well, so expect the Padres to be active as today's 4:00 PM deadline nears.