Boston Interested in San Diego Pitchers Tyson Ross, Craig Kimbrel
Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Boasting a bottomless farm system, the Boston Red Sox are reportedly interested in packaging a few of their prospects to the San Diego Padres in exchange for starting pitcher Tyson Ross with closer Craig Kimbrel having the potential to be involved in the deal as well as the trade deadline approaches. 

Looking to improve a struggling group of starting pitchers who have amounted for the worst ERA in the American League, the third-worst batting average against in the A.L., and the third-worst walk count in the A.L., the Red Sox have expressed significant interest in acquiring Ross, who currently holds a 7-8 record and a 3.38 ERA with the Padres so far in 2015. 

The 28-year old, an All-Star in 2014, currently leads the National League in starts (22) and fewest home runs allowed per nine innings, yielding an average of just 0.3. His strikeouts-per-nine-innings rate of 9.7 is nothing to gloss over, and his strikeout-to-walk ratio of 2.25 could work wonders in improving the Red Sox' rotation. 

Ross garnered a 2.81 ERA in his All-Star campaign last season, and over his six-year career, his ERA stands at 3.63. 