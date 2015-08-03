Boston Red Sox LF Hanley Ramirez Dealing With Tweaked Knee

Despite tweaking his knee while knocking a base hit to left field in the eighth inning of the Boston Red Sox' 4-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday afternoon, left fielder Hanley Ramirez is expected to remain in the starting lineup as Boston heads to New York to challenge the A.L. East-leading Yankees for a three-game series starting Tuesday. 

In the midst of an admirable 2-for-4 performance in which he smacked an RBI double and scored in the first inning, Ramirez felt a slight tinge in his knee while in the middle of his swinging motion, prompting manager John Farrell to send outfielder Alejandro De Aza into the game to pinch run after the three-time All-Star reached first. 

Farrell said after the game, "He tweaked his knee on that previous swing to the base hit. He should be good to go for Tuesday, but yeah, it was a little bit of a zinger and just got him off his feet." 

Ramirez missed Friday night's victory over the Rays with a shin ailment, forcing the team to react with caution when he complained about the knee tweak in Sunday's game. Signed for four years and $88 million by the Red Sox this past November, the 31-year old right-hander has witnessed his average drop from .345 in 2013 to just .266 in 2015.