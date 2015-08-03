Chicago White Sox Promote Trayce Thompson From Charlotte (AAA)

By 2012, Trayce Thompson, the youngest son of former NBA first overall pick Mychal Thompson, was the only one out of his brothers (Mychel and Klay) to not make a debut in a Major sport. Today that changed as Trayce was promoted by the Chicago White Sox.

Thompson, who was selected in the second round of the 2009 MLB Draft, has had a very long road through the organization as he has not only spent a pair of seasons at the same level once but twice (Kannapolis in 2010 & 2011 and Birmingham in 2013 & 2014). Nevertheless, the California native never gave up and was able to get out of Kannapolis (Single-A) with 24 round-trippers, 87 RBIs, and a .241 average. As a matter of fact, Thompson's 2011 season was instrumental in raising his prospect rank since he set new career highs in every offensive category besides triples.

During the following season, the 6'3" outfielder finally received his first and second in-season call-ups by starting the year in Winston-Salem (Single-A Advanced) prior to ending it with Charlotte (Triple-A). Between the three levels, the 2011 South Atlantic League All-Star was able to set new career highs in all four major statistical categories (.253 BA, 25 HR, 96 RBI, & 21 SB).

Even though the White Sox's 15th ranked prospect would find himself in Birmingham (Double-A) two consecutive seasons after his career year, Chicago (AL) general manager Rick Hahn decided to re-promote Thompson to Charlotte this season.

For the Charlotte Knights, Thompson has batted .260 with 13 home runs, 39 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases, earning himself a spot on the 2015 International League All-Star team, as well as a chance to make his Major League debut at U.S. Cellular Field this evening.

Coming into today's play, the 50-53 Chicago White Sox are 11.5 games back of American League and AL Central leading Kansas City and 3.5 behind the Minnesota Twins, who holds the last Wild Card spot in the AL.

