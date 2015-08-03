After Cole Hamels Trade, Revamped Texas Rangers Can Contend In 2016

Well, the Philadelphia Phillies finally traded Cole Hamels. After overvaluing the star lefty for what seems like forever, general manager Ruben Amaro Jr. finally unloaded his most valuable asset.

In a shocking move late Wednesday night, ESPN reported that Hamels had been traded to the Texas Rangers in exchange for six players.

When the dust cleared and the deal was finalized, the Rangers received Hamels as well as relief pitcher Jake Diekman and cash considerations, in exchange for veteran pitcher Matt Harrison and prospects Jorge Alfaro (catcher), Nick Williams (outfielder), Jake Thompson (pitcher), Alec Asher (pitcher) and Jared Eickhoff (pitcher).

This is a scintillating move for several reasons, but mostly because it is unlike most deadline deals.

Usually, when a team trades for a player with Hamels’ reputation, it is because they want him to lead them to a championship – or at least the playoffs – that very year.

And while the Rangers still have a shot at making the playoffs – they are currently four games behind the Twins for the second wild card spot – this move is so intriguing because it addresses the future.

As good as Hamels is and as dominant as he might be for the rest of this season, he will tremendously help a Rangers club that has a legitimate chance to contend as soon as 2016.

Texas general manager Jon Daniels has made plenty of clever moves over the course of his tenure, but he may have just done his best negotiating.

The Rangers did not have to send top prospect Joey Gallo to Philly in the trade, they were able to keep their young pitchers that are already in the show, and they got the Phillies to pay a big chunk of Hamels’ salary.

Hamels is under contract for three more seasons, and after taking into consideration all the money that the Phillies included in the trade, the Rangers will pay about $36 million for the three years. Hamels at $12 million per season is an incredible bargain, and one that the Rangers should be able to enjoy down the road.

So, now that they are getting an elite starting pitcher at a cheap price, how good can the Rangers be? On paper, they will be pretty stellar. The offense is stocked with talent and has the potential to be downright scary.

Prince Fielder has returned as one of the game’s best hitters. Adrian Beltre will be 37-years-old next year, but he has a chance to rebound and continue his excellence in Arlington. Josh Hamilton is back in Texas, and he has showed signs of regaining his old form. Mitch Moreland has had a breakout season so far in 2015 and has the potential to be even better next year.

Elvis Andrus, who is currently in the first year of the eight-year, $118 million contract he signed last year, has really taken a step back from the promise he showed to earn himself that big salary, but maybe with an improved team around him he will be able to shine.

Oh, and then there’s Joey Gallo. With Fielder or Moreland manning first base and Beltre firmly entrenched at the hot corner, he will likely play left field for the Rangers next year. He has a phenomenal cup of coffee in June, and he possesses game-changing power that will play well in Globe Life Park.

The pitching will be dominant as well, especially if everyone is healthy. Hamels will pair with Yu Darvish to create what could possibly be the most effective righty-lefty starting combination in the league.

Derek Holland and Martin Perez are young southpaws who have shown loads of promise throughout their young careers, but they must prove that they can stay healthy for the Rangers to trust them down the stretch. If they can do that, they have the stuff and makeup to be above average MLB pitchers.

Holland is recovering from a torn muscle in the back of his shoulder, and he was clocked as high as 97 MPH in his latest rehab assignment at Triple-A Round Rock, according to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News. He has averaged 93 MPH with his fastball in his career, per FanGraphs, so it appears that he has returned stronger than he was even before the injury.

And then there’s Nick Martinez, a 24-year-old righty who is under club control through 2020. He took the league by storm when he recorded a sparkling 0.35 ERA in his first four MLB starts. He has come back to earth since then – his current ERA sits at 4.01 – but he still has a chance to be another quality starter at the back end of the Texas rotation.

Shawn Tolleson has done a tremendous job stepping into the closer’s role a few months into this year, and he looks like he might be the closer of the future for the Rangers. Diekman will be a big help in solidifying the later innings, and Sam Freeman – acquired before the season from the Cardinals – is a dynamic lefty.

With a potentially stellar offense, high-upside starting rotation and competent bullpen, the Rangers now have the pieces to contend in the American League. With the Astros arguably the most improved team and the Los Angeles Angels stocked with talent, it is a tough division, but one that the Rangers can win thanks to the addition of a front-line starter like Hamels.

But, as they say, potential means you ain’t done nothing yet.

This current Rangers group hasn’t, but Jon Daniels and the front office have assembled a team that can do something come next season.