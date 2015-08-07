Boston Red Sox Trade First Baseman Mike Napoli To Texas Rangers

Boston Red Sox first baseman Mike Napoli was deemed a late scratch from the starting lineup for his team's matchup against the Detroit Tigers Friday night, and we soon learned the reason why.

The 33-year-old veteran has been traded to the Texas Rangers in addition to cash in exchange for a player to be determined later, leaving Boston after two plus seasons with the franchise. Over that span, Napoli batted .238 with 53 home runs and 187 RBIs, including a .259 average with 23 homers and 92 RBI in the Red Sox' championship run in 2013.

Napoli spent two seasons with the Rangers from 2011-12, batting .275 with a .379 on-base percentage and a .572 OPS in his prior stint in Arlington, Texas. The career .253 hitter helped lead the Rangers to a World Series berth in 2011, setting career highs in batting average (.320), on-base percentage (.414), and home runs (30), before making his lone All-Star Game appearance the following season.

After emerging victorious from the World Series with the Red Sox in 2013, he then inked a two-year, $32 million deal in the offseason preceding the 2014 campaign to remain in Boston. Napoli witnessed his on-base percentage increase from .360 to .370 that season, however, his value has suffered a catastrophic drop in his contract year of 2015.

In 98 games with the Red Sox this season, Napoli has batted just .207 with a .307 on-base percentage, both career lows. His slugging has dipped to a career-worst .386, while his OPS has plummeted to .693 compared with the 1.046 mark he set in 2011. The 6'1", 225-pounder has smacked 13 home runs on the campaign, driving in 40 runs as well.

It appears as if Napoli will be restricted from receiving an everyday role with the Rangers barring an outburst of improvement, as Texas already boasts the likes of Mitch Moreland at first base and Prince Fielder at the designated hitter position. It remains to be seen how much the Rangers will pick up of the $16 million owed to their newest acquisition this season.