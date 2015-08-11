Pitching Propels Orioles To Win Over Mariners

The Baltimore Orioles and Seattle Mariners opened a three game series in Seattle with both teams having played some decent baseball as of late. Monday night was all about a couple of blasts and the guys up on the mound, and that ended up swinging the game in the Orioles favor when it was all set and done.

Wei-Yin Chen got the start for Baltimore and he dazzled and shut down a Mariners offense that has been hitting the ball well of late. Chen's night ended after 7.1 innings giving up just one run on three hits striking out five and walking two. The lefty only made one key mistake in the, but other than that, he pitched a great game.

That mistake came against Franklin Gutierrez in the second when he hit a moon shot home run that scraped the back of the wall to tie the game up at one a piece. The Mariners couldn't get another one across versus Chen for the rest of his outing.

Adam Jones started his career in Seattle, but now in Baltimore, he has become an All Star player. Monday night was no exception as he blasted a solo shot in the first to get the Orioles offense going against Mariners starter Vidal Nuno.

Nuno is no more than a long reliever, but he turned in a solid start for his ball club. The lefty went five innings and only gave up two runs on five hits while striking out five and walking none. He kept his team in the ballgame, but as stated earlier, the offense just couldn't find their rhythm.

Chris Davis came up clutch for his side and ended up with the tying and winning runs in this ballgame. In the fourth he singled home Jones to take the lead, 2-1 at the time. Then, in the sixth, he blasted his 30th homer of the season, a solo shot to give the O's a 3-1 cushion.

With just one out in the eighth inning, Baltimore manager Buck Showalter pulled Chen after throwing 111 pitches and went right to his closer Zach Britton for a five out save. He got out of the eighth okay, but the ninth, it became maybe a little too close for comfort for the Orioles.

After a Robinson Cano double play, Gutierrez came up to the plate and gave the Mariners some late life with a double off the wall. He eventually came around to score after a wild pitch to move him up to third and then a strikeout and wild pitch to Austin Jackson scored Gutierrez to make it 3-2.

Jesus Montero then came to the plate with the game on the line for the second time in the last three games, but struck out to end the game which completed Britton's five out save.

The Mariners only tallied five hits, but Gutierrez was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Nelson Cruz extended his hit streak to 20 games with a single in the fifth.

As for the Orioles, Jones, Davis, and DH Matt Wieters all tallied two hits in the win.

The series continues in Seattle, Tuesday for game two of the three game set when Taijuan Walker will take the hill for the Mariners against Orioles right hander Chris Tillman.

WP: Wei-Yin Chen (6-6, 3.21 ERA)

LP: Vidal Nuno (0-2, 2.64 ERA)

SV: Zach Britton (28 saves, 1.57 ERA)