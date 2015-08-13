Clayton Kershaw Ties Los Angeles Dodgers Record

The Los Angeles Dodgers have produced some of the biggest names in MLB history, such as Jackie Robinson and Roy Campanella; however, Clayton Kershaw, a 27-year-old native from Texas, may be at the top of the list. He made his major league debut in 2008, and since the 2010 season he has recorded at least 200 strikeouts in each of those seasons, tying his mentor and Dodger legend Sandy Koufax. The Hall of Fame left-hander may be considered the greatest pitcher of all-time, and for Kershaw to be in that company is pretty special.

Kershaw not only joins Sandy Koufax, but the great right-hander Tom Seaver (1968-1976) for the only three pitchers in modern NL history to record six or more consecutive season of at least 200 strikeouts.

With three Cy Young awards and an NL MVP to his credit, Kershaw obtained this feat against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, August 12th. This is the sixth-straight season Kershaw has recorded at least 200 strikeouts, which tie's Koufax's record set from the 1961 season to the 1966 season. Kershaw faced Nationals pitcher Jordan Zimmerman, who matched most of Kershaw's game, as well. The Dodgers would go onto win it 3-0 when Kenley Jansen picked up his 22nd save of the season.

Sandy Koufax had 2,396 strikeouts in his 12-year career with the Dodgers, and in 1961 set the franchise record that was tied last night by Kershaw. Koufax had to retire at the age of 30 due to an injury to his left elbow, on October 2nd, 1966. Koufax was a six-time All-Star, won three Cy Young Awards, as well as the 1963 MVP award. He was also the first Major League pitcher to pitch four no-hitters, and was a three-time Triple Crown winner.

Koufax took his rightful place in the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame in 1972. He was a first ballot Hall of Famer with 86 percent of the votes, after retiring with 165 wins and 87 losses, 137 complete games and 40 shutouts. Nearly 49 years later, the record stood, but a new Dodger left-hander has tied it with plenty of years remaining in his career.

Clayton Kershaw is just entering the prime of his career, and has already tied Koufax's impressive record. As long as Kershaw can keep that left arm healthy, he is in line to obliterate that record.