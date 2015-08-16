Jackie Bradley Jr. Turning Heads With Offensive Outburst

After witnessing Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. absolutely crush opposing pitching over the last week, those who doubted his ability to ever climb above the Mendoza line at the plate have no option but to bite the bullet. 

After an 0-for-3 showing in a 7-6 loss to the Detroit Tigers on August 8th, Bradley Jr.'s average stood at just .121, the outfielder's opportunity to prove his worth on the offensive side of the ball dwindling with centerfielder Mookie Betts nearing a return from a concussion. 

Now, eight days later, Bradley Jr.'s average rests at a respectable .250, a remarkable climb that occurred in the span of just one week, a career-altering five-game span in which the defensive stalwart batted 13-for-22 (.591) with 13 RBIs and 11 runs scored. An astounding nine of those hits (four doubles, three home runs, and three triples) have gone for extra bases, exemplifying the notion the Bradley Jr. is seeing the ball come out of the pitcher's hand like never before. 

The two-year veteran's fantastic span of outings began on August 9th in a series-clinching victory over the Tigers, as he broke out of what had seemingly become a career-long slump with a 2-for-3, five-RBI performance which included both a three-run triple and a solo home run. Bradley Jr. continue to turn heads as the ballclub traveled to Miami for a two-game set against the Marlins, hitting 3-for-8 with a triple and three runs scored despite the Red Sox dropping both contests in disturbing fashion. 