Jackie Bradley Jr. Turning Heads With Offensive Outburst

After witnessing Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. absolutely crush opposing pitching over the last week, those who doubted his ability to ever climb above the Mendoza line at the plate have no option but to bite the bullet.

After an 0-for-3 showing in a 7-6 loss to the Detroit Tigers on August 8th, Bradley Jr.'s average stood at just .121, the outfielder's opportunity to prove his worth on the offensive side of the ball dwindling with centerfielder Mookie Betts nearing a return from a concussion.

Now, eight days later, Bradley Jr.'s average rests at a respectable .250, a remarkable climb that occurred in the span of just one week, a career-altering five-game span in which the defensive stalwart batted 13-for-22 (.591) with 13 RBIs and 11 runs scored. An astounding nine of those hits (four doubles, three home runs, and three triples) have gone for extra bases, exemplifying the notion the Bradley Jr. is seeing the ball come out of the pitcher's hand like never before.

The two-year veteran's fantastic span of outings began on August 9th in a series-clinching victory over the Tigers, as he broke out of what had seemingly become a career-long slump with a 2-for-3, five-RBI performance which included both a three-run triple and a solo home run. Bradley Jr. continue to turn heads as the ballclub traveled to Miami for a two-game set against the Marlins, hitting 3-for-8 with a triple and three runs scored despite the Red Sox dropping both contests in disturbing fashion.

Despite the overhanging assumption from Red Sox Nation that a lack of consistency would prove to be his downfall at the plate, Bradley Jr. continued to provide his team with valuable offense immediately after the squad landed in Boston, going 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI in the Red Sox' 15-1 shellacking of the Seattle Mariners on Friday night.

However, this showing was simply a precursor to the main event. What began as a normal morning for the Virginia native (Bradley Jr. was spotted withdrawing money from a Kenmore Square ATM just a few hours before first pitch), quickly morphed into an afternoon forever cemented in his memory bank.

His career day began in the second inning of Boston's 22-10 beating of the Mariners, as he deposited an offering from Seattle ace Felix Hernandez 408 feet into the closed-off section of the center field bleachers for a two-run blast, his third of the season. He then followed that up with a double off of the Green Monster in the third inning, coming around to score on a subsequent two-RBI double by second baseman Brock Holt.

Bradley Jr. was not finished with the 37-foot wall, however, knocking a 3-1 pitch from reliever Joe Beimel off of the left-center portion of the Green Monster for a two-RBI double in the bottom of the sixth inning, providing the Red Sox with a 13-2 advantage.

He then ripped his third double of the afternoon, a two-RBI blast off of reliever Rob Rasmussen, in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Boston a 17-2 lead, following that up with his fourth home run of the season in the eighth inning, a 425-foot shot to right field off of reliever Jesus Sucre, giving the Red Sox a 22-6 advantage.

The final tally for Bradley Jr.? A 5-for-6 showing at the plate with three doubles and two home runs, accounting for seven runs batted in and five runs scored. The last player under 25 years of age to record at least five extra-base hits in a single game? Larry Twitchell, on August 15, 1889.

That's right, the 22-year old Bradley Jr. is the first to accomplish such a feat in 126 years. If his performances for the Red Sox can continue to resemble just a smidgen of this effort, he can kiss the possibility of ending up in Pawtucket (Triple-A) towards the end of this season goodbye.