Seattle Mariners Avoid Sweep, Beat Boston Red Sox 10-8 In Extra Innings

Scoring has not been an issue for the Boston Red Sox this weekend. 

However, their inability to keep their opposition, the Seattle Mariners, off of the base paths has proved to be a predicament. 

Despite blowing a massive seven-run advantage, the Mariners rebounded in extra innings to prevent facing yet another emasculating defeat at the hands of Boston, garnering a 10-8 victory in 12 innings. 

Facing Red Sox reliever Craig Breslow (L, 0-3) in the top of the 12th inning, the Mariners began the stanza by loading the bases, with both center fielder Austin Jackson and designated hitter Mark Trumbo knocking singles and first baseman Logan Morrison reaching first on a fielding error by Breslow after attempting to lay down a sacrifice bunt.

Catcher Mike Zunino then singled to left to drive in the go-ahead run, and third baseman Kyle Seager followed that up with an RBI single of his own off of Boston reliever Robbie Ross Jr. to hand Seattle the victory-sealing 10-8 advantage. 

Seattle second baseman Robinson Cano enjoyed a 5-for-7 afternoon, driving in three runs while scoring twice, while left fielder Franklin Gutierrez went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs and Seager drove in two runs. 

For the Red Sox, third baseman Brock Holt went 3-for-5 with three runs scored, first baseman Travis Shaw went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored, and shortstop Xander Bogaerts chipped in two hits, three RBIs and a run. 