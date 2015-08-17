Seattle Mariners Avoid Sweep, Beat Boston Red Sox 10-8 In Extra Innings

Scoring has not been an issue for the Boston Red Sox this weekend.

However, their inability to keep their opposition, the Seattle Mariners, off of the base paths has proved to be a predicament.

Despite blowing a massive seven-run advantage, the Mariners rebounded in extra innings to prevent facing yet another emasculating defeat at the hands of Boston, garnering a 10-8 victory in 12 innings.

Facing Red Sox reliever Craig Breslow (L, 0-3) in the top of the 12th inning, the Mariners began the stanza by loading the bases, with both center fielder Austin Jackson and designated hitter Mark Trumbo knocking singles and first baseman Logan Morrison reaching first on a fielding error by Breslow after attempting to lay down a sacrifice bunt.

Catcher Mike Zunino then singled to left to drive in the go-ahead run, and third baseman Kyle Seager followed that up with an RBI single of his own off of Boston reliever Robbie Ross Jr. to hand Seattle the victory-sealing 10-8 advantage.

Seattle second baseman Robinson Cano enjoyed a 5-for-7 afternoon, driving in three runs while scoring twice, while left fielder Franklin Gutierrez went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs and Seager drove in two runs.

For the Red Sox, third baseman Brock Holt went 3-for-5 with three runs scored, first baseman Travis Shaw went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored, and shortstop Xander Bogaerts chipped in two hits, three RBIs and a run.

The Mariners jumped out to a commanding lead early against Boston left-hander Henry Owens (six innings, 10 hits, seven runs, 10 strikeouts), with shortstop Ketel Marte leading off the game with a double and coming around to score on a two-out, two-run home run by Cano to right center. Gutierrez then followed Cano's blast with a 450-foot blast of his own to center field, providing Seattle with an instant 3-0 lead.

Seattle expanded this advantage in the third inning, as Marte lead off the top of the stanza with a walk, followed by a single by Seager. After right fielder Nelson Cruz was set down on strikes, Cano laced an RBI single to left, followed by Gutierrez' second long bomb of the afternoon, a three-run shot to right center which gave the Mariners a 7-0 lead.

Boston worked their way back into the picture, however, against Mariners pitcher Vidal Nuno (4.1 innings, nine hits, four runs, two strikeouts), as Bogaerts touched the starter for a 400-foot solo home run to center in the third inning, and right fielder Rusney Castillo opened up the fourth inning with a 372-foot blast over the Green Monster in left field to cut the deficit to 7-2.

The Red Sox were not finished in the stanza, as Shaw followed up Castillo's rocket with a double and advanced to third on a wild pitch. After catcher Blake Swihart struck out, second baseman Josh Rutledge hit an RBI sacrifice fly to center, scoring Shaw and lessening the Mariners advantage to 7-3.

Boston added another tally in the fifth inning as well, as Holt led off the bottom half with a double followed by a single by Bogaerts. Designated hitter David Ortiz then knocked an RBI sacrifice fly to center, chasing Nuno from the game and decreasing the gap to 7-4.

A solo home run from Cruz to lead off the top of the seventh inning against Red Sox reliever Alexi Ogando pushed the Seattle lead to 8-4, however, this advantage slowly evaporated. Boston center fielder Mookie Betts and Holt worked consecutive one-out walks in the bottom portion of the inning, the tandem moved into scoring position on a double steal against Mariners reliever Fernando Rodney.

Betts then scored on an RBI groundout by Bogaerts, and Holt was plated by a wild pitch by Rodney, closing the gap to 8-6.

After enduring a scoreless eighth, the Red Sox proceeded to hand Seattle closer Carson Smith his third blown lead of the season in the bottom of the ninth inning, working their magic for two crucial tallies. Left fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. walked to begin the inning and was transported to third on a one-out base hit by Holt. The speedster then reached home on yet another RBI groundout by Bogaerts, setting the stage for Boston to bring home the game-tying run with two outs on the board.

Ortiz, as expected, was intentionally walked, and Castillo reached on an infield hit to load the bases. Shaw then delivered with the critical base knock, an RBI single to left which plated Holt to knot up the ballgame at eight runs apiece. Ortiz challenged the throw from backup left fielder Seth Smith by rounding third, however, the veteran outfielder delivered a strike of a toss to home plate, throwing out the future Hall of Famer to send the contest into extra innings.

Seattle reliever Rob Rasmussen (W, 2-1) earned the win with a scoreless 11th inning, while Danny Farquhar garnered his first save of the season in the 12th, entering the contest with Shaw standing on second before recording three consecutive outs.

Breslow (two innings, four hits, two runs) was held responsible for the defeat.