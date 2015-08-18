Strange Times In Kansas City

It's a strange time here in Kansas City.

K.C. has been best known for two things: delicious, coma-inducing barbecue and under-achieving sports teams. Both the Kansas City Royals and Chiefs, for the longest time, would toy with the emotions of their fans. Promises of hope for the future, change coming soon, and sports teams to be proud of again were all made - yet, these promises and changes would rarely come to fruition.

The Royals hadn't been to the playoffs in 29 years. The Chiefs haven't won a playoff game since 1994. The city wasn't even dying for a winner any more; it became apathetic towards their team's pursuit of winning and began to look elsewhere to spend their money, time, and passion.

But then - signs of life began to show. Like blips on a heart monitor that were going from flat line to the most minuscule of beats, something was starting to come alive. The Royals were slowly getting their record closer and closer to .500 and beyond.

The Chiefs overhauled the entire front office and brought in new management which led to immediate results, including a playoff berth in Andy Reid's first year as head coach. Maybe, just maybe, the aura of apathy was starting to clear from the mind's of the city's fans.

Then those tiny blips turned into full on heartbeats.

The Royals had beaten the Chicago White Sox in the final weekend of the regular season to clinch their playoff berth last year. Kansas City fans finally had a team to be proud of, but it was still a sort of 'oh good job, you get a gold star put on the fridge for you' pride.

And then Salvy's walk-off hit against the A's, Moose hitting a home run in extras against the Los Angeles Angels, the sweeps along with the undefeated playoff win streak going all the way to the ALCS, people all over the world were caught with their pants down by one of the most improbable World Series runs in history.

All of a sudden, a city once mired with a 'meh' attitude towards their sports teams now housed a team that was one win away from winning it all. The heartbeats had transformed into a full-on adrenaline rush of hope and passion, which not only fueled support for the team but the team's overall performance as well.

This adrenaline rush that we've been experiencing has definitely carried over as well because your Kansas City Royals are now 25 games above .500 and 12.5 games ahead of the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central.

And it's around this time of the year that, usually, we'd be gearing up for another season of Chiefs football and hoping their woes end. But for the second year in a row, we are still talking about the Royals around this time and for the first time in a long time, we are talking about the Royals and a World Series victory locked in our sights.

This writer looks around Kansas City and sees changes happening every day.

Driving around the Plaza and seeing the numerous banners for the Royals hanging from the street lights, hearing the attendance figures never dip below 30,000 every game and watching as more and more people begin to flaunt their Kansas City spirit on social media and in real life.

The truth is this: the aura of apathy has been lifted and life has filled this city's inhabitants. It's now a shot injected straight into the pulse of Kansas City and its energy fills this city more and more with each passing day and every time a line up card is filled. The changes are here and our hopes are finally being realized.

A new age and winning culture is being ushered in for Kansas City sports and it feels like it happened over night.

Are we a little scared that this adrenaline rush is going to last like a Wade Davis 8th inning? Naturally; that's what years of apathy will do to a fan.

Kansas City now knows what winning feels like - and boy does it feel good.