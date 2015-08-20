Daniel Norris Smashes Wrigley Field Video Board In Batting Practice; Homers In First Career At-Bat

No. 44 of the Detroit Tigers, Tennessee native, Daniel Norris came from Toronto as the 17th best prospect in all of baseball when he was traded for David Price at the trade deadline. The 22-year-old starter over the course of his first four games threw 32 strikeouts, and a 1.45 WHIP.

The Tigers headed to Wrigley Field to play the Chicago Cubs in an interleague matchup. At Tuesday's batting practice, Norris blasted six homers out of park, including one that destroyed the video screen. Daniel Norris hit, and seemingly broke, the brand new video board at Wrigley Field, the second oldest MLB park in the world.

Norris would start the next night in a National League ballpark (a career first for Norris) on Wednesday, August 19th, batting ninth in the lineup for the Tigers.

Up against former Boston Red Sox pitcher Jon Lester, in his fifth start of the season after being traded from the Jays last month, who hasn't hit since high school, goes deep to center for a two-run home run in the first inning of the ballgame. Norris became the first American League pitcher to ever hit a home run at Wrigley Field, and becoming the first pitcher to hit a home run in his first career at-bat since Tommy Milone.

Take a look at Daniel Norris' home run off Lester.

Norris would walk in his next plate appearance, making it a successful night in his first game in a National League park under National League rules.

Unfortunately, it has been announced that Norris will land on the 15-day disabled list, after leaving the game in the fifth inning when he felt a tweak in his oblique.

Detroit would end up racking up a grand total of 15 runs as they completed the two-game sweep of the Cubs on the road.