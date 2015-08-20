Dave Dombrowski's Hiring Brings New Life To Boston Red Sox Front Office
Photo by John Wilcox

With the Boston Red Sox plodding towards their second consecutive finish in the cellar of the American League East, critics and fans alike could conclude that a change in the power structure of the franchise was needed. 

The product on the field simply was not making ends meet, and, although you can argue that the likes of owner John Henry, chairman Tom Werner, and COO Sam Kennedy could have handled the situation a bit more professionally, the consensus was clear: it was time for an alteration as to who would oversee the 'product'. 

On Tuesday night, the Red Sox issued a statement announcing that former Detroit Tigers president and general manager Dave Dombrowski, relieved of his duties in Motown earlier this month, would become the president of baseball operations effective immediately. 

Consequentially, due to the contrasting views split between him and Dombrowski, general manager Ben Cherington was announced to have made the decision to step down from his post. The Red Sox brass offered Cherington the opportunity to remain on board at the same position, however, the fact that each and every decision would be finalized by Dombrowski motivated the 41-year-old to make the choice to seek out other job openings around the league this coming offseason. 

While Cherington's tenure with Boston was predicated on transactions influenced greatly by statistical analysis, differing from Dombrowski's methods of player evaluation. Despite the fact that statistical analysis does carry weight in his evaluation of talent, traditional methods of evaluating the player based on their performances and talent showcased on the field comes to the forefront. 